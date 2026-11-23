The pressure is mounting on Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the winter transfer window after the team suffered a fresh blow to their attack, while the club continue to monitor a number of leading wingers across Europe.
Désiré Doué's injury has hit Luis Enrique hard. Doué ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on Saturday, will undergo surgery before the end of the month and will miss the rest of the season. PSG had already lost Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to the same injury on 21 October, so two of their most important wide players are out until the end of the season.
The two injuries leave PSG with several ways to fill the gap. They could use the so-called "joker card", which lets a club sign a player currently registered in the French first or second tier. Or they could wait for the winter window to open in January, which would give them a far wider range of solutions.
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Luis Enrique said of Doué's injury: "It's a difficult situation, but this is the life of professional players. We still have options in the transfer market, but I don't like seeing my players injured. If I think about Désiré Doué's mentality, I know he will come back twice as strong, stronger than ever. I'm not worried. These are things every footballer has to overcome."
Until the winter window opens, the Spanish coach has limited options out wide: Mika Godts, Quentin Ndjantou and Magnes Akliouche. He could also move Ferran Torres and Ousmane Dembélé back to their natural positions, having used them up front in the absence of a traditional out-and-out striker.
PSG have been tracking Abde Ezzalzouli for some time. He was below his best in the recent Andalusian derby against Sevilla, though he did help set up Antony's goal that put Real Betis 2-0 up. Even so, the Moroccan winger has started the season well, with four goals and one assist in 13 matches.
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Those numbers build on last season, when Ezzalzouli scored 15 goals and provided 13 assists in 43 matches. In 2024-2025, he managed nine goals and five assists in 49 matches. His release clause stands at €60 million. Real Betis would receive 84% of that, with the remaining 16%, worth €9.6 million, going to Barcelona.
PSG are monitoring the player, but his former agent, Real Betis and his new adviser have all previously denied any contact, or any desire on Ezzalzouli's part to leave the Spanish club. The French side's new circumstances could revive the deal, though. Off the pitch, Marca have reported that the Court of Arbitration for Sport has ordered Ezzalzouli to pay more than €230,000 to his former representatives for terminating his contract with them without just cause.
Another option: what if Betis refuse to let Ezzalzouli go to Paris?
According to L'Equipe, the other, quicker option in PSG's thinking is the joker card provided for under French league regulations. It lets clubs sign one player outside the two usual transfer windows, as long as that player holds a playing licence with a club in France's first or second tier. That would allow PSG to find a domestic replacement without waiting for January. Clubs can also sign a "medical joker" in specific exceptional cases, most notably the death or serious injury of the goalkeeper or his back-up, or an injury to a player on duty with the France national team, subject to certain medical and regulatory conditions. Doué's injury therefore does not give PSG the right to sign a foreign player such as Ezzalzouli through this mechanism. Any deal for him will have to wait until the winter window opens.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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