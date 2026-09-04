Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
imago-sport-1082320562.jpgPropaganda Photo
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

Joining in January: Liverpool officially seal a new signing from France

Transfers
Liverpool
Premier League
Ligue 1
Saint-Etienne U19
England
France

Who is he?

Liverpool have moved for another rising talent. The English club announced on Friday the signing of young French defender Djylian N'Guessan from Saint-Étienne, with the player set to officially join up next January.

According to Liverpool's official website, N'Guessan, 18, will first complete a loan spell at Ligue 1 side Stade Brest before beginning his time on Merseyside.

A product of Saint-Étienne's youth ranks, N'Guessan earned his first-team chance in January 2025. He has since played 13 matches and scored one goal.

On the international stage, he featured for France's youth side at the Under-20 World Cup in Chile last year, helping them finish fourth.

He also caught the eye at last summer's European Under-17 Championship, scoring four goals and earning a place in the team of the tournament. That underlined his standing among France's brightest young prospects.

Premier League
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV

For Liverpool, the deal fits a clear strategy of investing in youth. N'Guessan gets to keep developing in France before stepping into the intensity of English football.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google