John Heitinga firmly says ‘no’ to return as head coach in professional football

John Heitinga will not be PEC Zwolle's new manager, De Stentor reports on Wednesday morning. The regional newspaper says Jaap Stam can also be ruled out.

Two weeks ago, PEC Zwolle parted ways with Henry van der Vegt. Dennis van der Ree and Maikel van der Werff now lead the squad as interim coaches.

Despite taking four points from their last two matches, including a spectacular 4-1 win over rivals Go Ahead Eagles, the pair have not halted PEC's search for a new head coach.

Rene Hake was the clear frontrunner, but turned down the job. PEC have not approached Stam or Kees van Wonderen, De Stentor reports.

Next matches ZWO KNVB Cup 15:00 FCO

Judging by the regional newspaper's report, Heitinga appears to have been approached. "John Heitinga's name can also be crossed off the list of out-of-work coaches, as he will not take the job," it says.

The newspaper gives two reasons why coaches find the PEC job unattractive. The staff have only just arrived and have a good relationship with the squad, so a new manager cannot bring in their own assistants.

For now, PEC cannot buy players. The transfer window does not open for another three months, leaving no prospect of influencing player policy in the meantime.