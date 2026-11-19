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Johan Derksen has cleared up a misunderstanding about his future at Vandaag Inside in an interview with RTL Boulevard. It arose from a passage in the book Gül & Derksen.

The book suggested Derksen had told author Lale Gül that the men already knew what their future held, but that is not true.

“It’s a misunderstanding,” Gül began. “That’s how I understood it. Apparently, they have discussed things, but they haven’t signed yet. That still has to happen.”

Derksen backed up Gül’s account. “That’s not the case. It’s a mistake in the book.” That left one question: what does Derksen know about his future on television?

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“I’m loyal to John de Mol and will never go to another channel, because he freed me from that dreadful football talk show (Voetbal International, ed.),” he continued.

“I was very pleased about that, so I’m not going to a rival now for a higher salary. I’ll stay at Talpa for my final years, and otherwise I’ll end my career,” he concluded.

The Vandaag Inside trio have already spoken to De Mol about their future. “But no contract has been signed yet. I have no idea when we’ll know,” Derksen said.

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Vandaag Inside airs daily at 21:35 on SBS 6. Wilfred Genee presents the programme. René van der Gijp and Derksen are regular panellists.