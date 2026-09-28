Johan Derksen has lavished praise on Mexx Meerdink and Ruben van Bommel. The pair made their Netherlands debuts last week and, speaking on the podcast Groeten uit Grolloo, he said they made a huge impression.

Against Germany (1-1) on Thursday, Meerdink came on in the first half for the injured Brian Brobbey. He did not score in that game. Then on Sunday, in the 1-2 win over Serbia, Meerdink made his first start and was immediately involved in both Dutch goals.

Van Bommel also made his debut on Thursday as a substitute. Shortly before the end, he set up Cody Gakpo's 1-1 with a wonderful cross. Then on Sunday, the latter went off in the first half, which gave Van Bommel another chance off the bench.

Derksen has been hugely impressed by both talents. "We have two youngsters in the team who are doing so fantastically...," begins De Snor.

"That Mexx Meerdink is such a cool customer and a clinical finisher. He has made sure that nobody in this country will ever talk about Memphis again. That is obviously quite nice."

"Also for the national coach, that you no longer have to plead with that overrated star from Brazil to come here. Then he is not fit again, then he is half fit again... The Netherlands have really moved forward with these two boys."

This week, Meerdink and Van Bommel could get two more chances to show it. The Netherlands still have Greece to face on Thursday and Serbia on Sunday.