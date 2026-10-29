Johan Bakayoko banished to the stands and can leave as soon as possible

RB Leipzig have had enough of Johan Bakayoko, according to Sport BILD. The Belgian forward has dropped to fourth in the pecking order.

Leipzig paid PSV €18 million for Bakayoko in the summer of 2025. The Belgium international, who has 18 caps, signed a contract until mid-2030.

In his first season at Leipzig, Bakayoko struggled with injuries. He made just 22 appearances and scored three goals.

This season has been even tougher for Bakayoko. He has played just 144 minutes, with Brajan Gruda (22), Tidiam Gomis (20) and Andrija Maksimovic (19) all moving ahead of him.

Despite Leipzig's double schedule, Bakayoko is barely playing. The club suspended him for disciplinary reasons in early October after he arrived late for a team meeting. He has not even made the bench since.

Leipzig want to sell him in January. Bakayoko is also said to be open to leaving eastern Germany. According to Transfermarkt, he is still worth €20 million.