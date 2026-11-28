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At 27, Al-Nassr star Joao Felix has looked back on one of the most important moments of his career: his move to Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019.

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The Spanish newspaper Sport has published Joao Felix's comments from an interview with Record, in which he admitted joining Atletico Madrid may not have been the right move for his career.

Felix recalled arriving in Madrid after an impressive spell with Benfica in the Portuguese league, in a deal worth €126 million. That fee made him the most expensive signing in Atletico Madrid's history, and it heavily shaped how the negotiations played out.

The Portuguese player said: "Atletico Madrid weren't the ideal choice for my style of play from a football point of view. I feel I didn't make the right choice. But that doesn't mean I regret it."

He continued: "Could I have chosen a better destination? Maybe, yes, but they were the only ones who offered to pay the release clause, and the club president certainly couldn't turn the offer down. For €126 million, no club president would refuse that kind of money. So my destination had to be Atletico Madrid."

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Huge expectations followed him to the Metropolitano, driven by that hefty fee. He also struggled to nail down regular playing time.

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Nor did his working relationship with coach Diego Simeone ever reach the level required. Joao Felix eventually left the club after several spells away from the team, including loans to Chelsea and Barcelona.

Felix also told Record he didn't initially grasp the enormous financial scale of his transfer. In just a few months, he'd gone from struggling for game time at Benfica to becoming one of the most expensive players ever signed by a football club.

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He said: "I didn't fully understand what €126 million meant. In December I wasn't playing, and six months later they sold me for that amount. Everything happened very quickly, and there was no time to think."

The price tag, he believes, put his performances under constant scrutiny, but he insists he never let it affect the way he played. He also sees the deal as proof of the great faith Atletico Madrid had in his ability.

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He stressed: "For a thousand and one reasons, things didn't go the way they should have. It was my fault, and also other people's in general. But I don't like blaming others, even though I believe the one ultimately responsible was me."

Felix concluded: "I didn't handle some things the right way at the start, but you always have to look ahead and forget the past. What has already happened can't be changed, and now I feel I'm in the best form of my life."