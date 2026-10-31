Man Utd wonderkid JJ Gabriel REJECTS massive PSG offer as Real Madrid close in on stunning deal

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Manchester United prospect JJ Gabriel has reportedly rejected an improved offer from Paris Saint-Germain, leaving Real Madrid as clear favourites to secure his signature. The highly-rated 16-year-old attacking midfielder is determined to leave Old Trafford after growing frustrated over his lack of first-team opportunities under Michael Carrick.

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Gabriel snubs PSG advances

Gabriel has reportedly rejected a revised contract offer from PSG, as per Sport. The 16-year-old attacking midfielder and his representatives have informed the Parisiens that their position remains unchanged despite an improved financial proposal.

This decision leaves Madrid in pole position to secure the highly-rated youngster's signature. Gabriel is understood to favour a move to Spain, where he believes his considerable potential can be best developed.

Real Madrid prepare lucrative financial package

PSG had hoped their ambitious project and willingness to trust young talent would persuade the English teenager. However, Gabriel and his agent, Ali Barat, remain focused on a switch to Liga. Los Blancos are now the clear favourites to complete the deal. Barcelona and Bayern Munich previously explored a move for the youngster, but both clubs quickly withdrew after deciding against entering an expensive bidding contest.

Madrid are reportedly willing to commit more than €10 million (£8.7m) over a three-year agreement. This substantial figure relates to the proposed overall package for the player rather than a transfer fee payable to United.

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Frustrations grow over Old Trafford pathway

Gabriel formally requested his departure from Old Trafford in September. The teenager grew frustrated over disagreements regarding his development pathway and the lack of first-team opportunities available under Carrick.

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Representatives for the youngster had previously requested assurances regarding his playing time this season. The Red Devils refused to agree to those demands, and subsequent attempts to repair the fractured relationship have proved unsuccessful.

The attacking midfielder joined the academy at the age of 11 and boasts a phenomenal youth record. He scored 29 goals in 32 appearances for the Under-18s before joining the senior squad for pre-season.

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Administrative hurdles delay potential Madrid switch

Despite Madrid's favourable position, Gabriel has not officially confirmed his next destination. Several administrative matters must be resolved before any international transfer can be completed.

The teenager's eligibility to move abroad before turning 18 relies on securing an exemption from FIFA's restrictions through a European passport. All necessary documentation and regulatory requirements must be strictly satisfied.

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Should he successfully complete a move abroad, United would only receive a modest training compensation payment. This fee is expected to be around £350,000, making his imminent departure particularly frustrating for the Red Devils.