Jhon van Beukering handed huge ban for punch to the jaw

The KNVB prosecutor is seeking a 30-month suspension for Jhon van Beukering, it emerged at Thursday evening's disciplinary hearing. Van Beukering is accused of serious assault.

During half-time of the high-profile amateur match between IJsselmeervogels and GVVV, the former Feyenoord and NEC footballer allegedly struck IJsselmeervogels player Quiermo Dumay in the face.

Several weeks ago, both teams headed for the dressing rooms at Sportpark De Westmaat with the score at 0-2. According to RTV Utrecht, someone struck Dumay in the face as he entered the players' tunnel.

Photos showed Dumay's face covered in blood, and he had lost a couple of teeth. Van Beukering, assistant coach to his brother Dennis van Beukering at GVVV, has since emerged as the alleged attacker.

Following the incident, GVVV issued a statement and dismissed Van Beukering with immediate effect. "Immediately after the match, the board took action and launched a thorough investigation into the events and the roles of those involved. Based on the information currently available, the board has decided that our head coach Dennis van Beukering and assistant coach Jhon van Beukering will cease all work for G.V.V.V. with immediate effect."

"The board has also concluded that there are insufficient grounds to continue working with them," making clear that both coaches had to leave the amateur club.

SC Veluwezoom in Velp, where Jhon himself was head coach, also sacked him after the incidents. If the prosecutor gets his way, Van Beukering will be off the touchline for the next two and a half years. A ruling is expected soon.