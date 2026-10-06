Jesus tweets: We are confident!

Jorge Jesus has made a flawless start to life as Portugal manager, steering the side to four straight wins in the UEFA Nations League and sealing a quarter-final place with two group games to spare.

Jesus took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate: "We have finished this stage with an excellent result. Four matches, four wins (against Wales, Denmark and two matches against Norway)! Let's start the next stage, we are confident!", posting several photos from the four games alongside his message.

Four matches were all Portugal needed to book their place in the last eight. The latest win over Norway capped a perfect opening chapter for Jesus in his first spell in charge of the national team.

Those four victories took Portugal to 12 points at the summit of Group Four in League A. A single point now guarantees them top spot.

Denmark had earlier ground out a tough win over Wales, keeping the race for second place wide open across the group. The runner-up also goes through to the quarter-finals.

Early qualification was only part of the story. Portugal have posted their best ever start to a Nations League campaign across the first four rounds, bettering the 10-point hauls of the 2020/21 and 2024/25 editions.

That total sits apart from the inaugural 2018/19 tournament, when groups held just three teams. Portugal went on to lift the trophy that year, then did it again in 2025.