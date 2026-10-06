Jesus's first words revealed after Cristiano's fiery statement

A press report has revealed the first words of Portugal manager Jorge Jesus after captain Cristiano Ronaldo issued an official statement in the past few hours.

Ronaldo broke his silence over his crisis with the national team boss on Tuesday, releasing an official statement that spelled out the reasons behind the ongoing dispute between the pair.

The forward went on the attack, claiming Jesus had broken his promise twice. That, he said, was what drove him to leave the camp.

Newspaper "A Bola" reported that Jesus had spent Tuesday in Leiria watching Portugal Under-21s beat the Czech Republic 2-0.

He had barely arrived back at his home in Aroeira when a team from CMTV caught up with him and asked about Ronaldo's statement.

Jesus admitted he had not yet had the chance to read it, though he knew it had been published.

"I was in Leiria watching the Under-21 national team's match," he said. "I will read the statement now, and I have nothing to say."

More statements are expected on the crisis soon, the Portuguese newspaper added, without clarifying who would issue them.