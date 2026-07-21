Jorge Jesus, Portugal's new head coach, has revealed just how close he came to taking charge of the Brazil national team last year.

The Portuguese was managing Saudi giants Al Hilal when the Brazilian Football Confederation came calling in March 2025. The approach followed the sacking of Dorival Junior in the wake of Brazil's heaviest defeat in World Cup qualifying history, a 4-1 loss to Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Jesus stood as the leading candidate to succeed Dorival. His contract with Al Hilal, though, scuppered the deal.

The 71-year-old said, in comments to Canal 11: "I did not end up taking charge of the Brazil national team, but I was indeed contacted to draw up the preliminary squad for the match that followed their 4-1 defeat to Argentina."

He parted ways with Al Hilal on 3 May, but the Brazilian confederation had already held talks with Carlo Ancelotti.

On 12 May 2025, shortly after leaving Real Madrid, the veteran Italian became the first foreign coach in the history of the Brazil national team.

Brazil then bowed out of the World Cup in the round of 16 under Ancelotti, beaten 2-1 by Norway.

Asked what Brazil had been missing at the tournament, Jesus said: "I would say that Portugal is the Brazil of Europe... a lot of individual quality, but when the World Cup comes around... Brazil have not been champions for 22 years."

He added: "They say: 'Ah, but we are the country with the most titles.' That's true, but that's in the past; they have not won for 22 years. And they always have wonderful players, but then they cannot put together a wonderful team."

Would he have done anything differently in charge at the World Cup? "Brazilian players are born to play; even in the Brazilian league there is a lot of quality. Would I have picked a different squad from Ancelotti's? Of course, for one player or two, yes. I think that right now, the best out-and-out striker in Brazilian football is Pedro. Perhaps I am a little biased because he was one of my players at Flamengo. But I think I agree on most matters with what Ancelotti did."

Jesus continued: "But there is the personal touch, the way of seeing the game, and the coaching style. These are the differences, the way each coach sees the game and applies his ideas."

He took charge of Portugal as successor to Roberto Martinez following the team's exit from the World Cup round of 16 earlier this month, shortly after leading Al Nassr to the Roshn League title.