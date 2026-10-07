Jesus responds to Ronaldo's statement

Jorge Jesus has responded to the statement Cristiano Ronaldo released yesterday. The Portugal head coach was reacting to Ronaldo's account of what happened between the pair during the Denmark camp, where a dispute flared up and ended with the Al-Nassr star walking away from the squad.

In that statement, Ronaldo accused Jesus of breaking his promises over the agreed plan for his involvement in the UEFA Nations League matches.

Portuguese newspaper Record reported that Jesus addressed Ronaldo's statement this morning.

"I have read the statement," the coach said. "And now, as I do every day, I will head to the federation to work, and to think about the team and the Portuguese national team. I have nothing more to say than that," he told the journalists waiting for him outside his home.

Ronaldo's lengthy statement apologised to the Portuguese people and admitted he deserved to be punished by the Portuguese Football Federation. He also revealed what led up to the dispute, pointing specifically to a short document "that was handed to the coach at his request". It set out 8 points Jesus was supposed to raise in the press conference before the Denmark match. According to Ronaldo, "nothing that was discussed was carried out in front of the media".

Jesus had insisted yesterday that he hadn't read the statement, saying he was watching a Portugal under-21 match when it dropped. He did, though, confirm he knew it had been published.

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