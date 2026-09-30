Jorge Jesus has made it clear that Cristiano Ronaldo will not dictate his tactical calls, insisting the coach is the one who makes the decisions inside the Portugal camp. The national team boss was speaking at the press conference ahead of tomorrow's clash with Denmark, set for Thursday in the third round of the UEFA Nations League at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Jesus said: "I told him (Ronaldo) that he would not start the matches against Norway and Denmark. I worked for a year with Cris. I know his physical condition perfectly. I was already doing that in Saudi Arabia, when we were playing every three days... And I mentioned to him that he would be there where and when the need arose. And that is what happened."

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"The one in charge"

On leaving Ronaldo out against Norway, despite talk of a verbal promise, Jesus stressed that the team's interests come first. The way the match against Erling Haaland and company unfolded simply left no room to bring on the 41-year-old striker.

"I can promise whatever I want. I am the coach," Jesus said. "I told the player that he would not start the match, and that he would be on the substitutes' bench. If I need him for 30 minutes then he will play, and if I do not need him then he will not play. There is no player who will change my ideas, neither him nor anyone else in football, not even any president, that will never happen."

The former Sporting Lisbon and Benfica boss went on: "Status is one thing, but the rules are the same for everyone. Status comes from his past and his career... One must pay attention, but I always decide according to the team's goal. I am the one who decides. Whoever has worked with me knows that. At the club, the president is the one who gives the orders, but in the team, I am the one who gives the orders."

Would Ronaldo come on against Denmark in place of first-choice striker Goncalo Ramos? Jesus replied: "I do not know. It depends on the match."

His comments followed reports of Ronaldo's anger at missing the 2-1 win over Norway last Sunday, in the second round of the UEFA Nations League.

"The Don" played no part in that game, not even from the bench, and he also skipped training with his teammates on Monday and Tuesday. Jesus had explained beforehand that he planned to bring him on, but that a start was unlikely.

When the final whistle blew in Oslo, Ronaldo went straight from the substitutes' bench to the tunnel. He never joined his teammates in saluting the Portuguese fans who had made the trip.