Barcelona are preparing to face Galatasaray in the Champions League with their first-choice line-up, after Hansi Flick decided to rely on his leading stars to settle this stage of the competition as quickly as possible, with the exception of Raphinha, who is out through injury.

Spanish newspaper AS report that Flick is determined to win the Champions League, a goal that has become an obsession for the German coach, both personally and collectively.

That is why he wants the league phase wrapped up early, and why he will name his ideal line-up in Istanbul.

Raphinha is the only significant absentee. He has stayed behind in Barcelona to recover from an oedema in his right thigh muscle, leaving the rest of the first-choice players available.

First surprise? The return of Pau Cubarsi, rested during Saturday's match against Getafe.

He is not the only one coming back in. Pedri and Fermin, both second-half substitutes last time out, will start too.

Joao Cancelo could also come straight back into the side in relatively good physical shape after sitting out Saturday.

Beyond those changes, the rest of the line-up looks largely settled. Barcelona will lean on Lamine Yamal as their main attacking weapon, with Gerard Martin alongside Cubarsi in central defence, while Eric Garcia plays his first Champions League match of the season after missing the opener against Feyenoord through suspension.

Rodri takes charge of the tempo. Joan Garcia goes in goal.

One doubt remains, and it concerns the left wing: Anthony Gordon, who opened his Barcelona account on Saturday, or Karim Adeyemi, who is enjoying a hugely impressive spell in his career.

Flick could also hand the Englishman the centre-forward role in place of Gabriel Jesus.

Barcelona's full expected line-up is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Joan Garcia.

Defence: Joao Cancelo - Gerard Martin - Pau Cubarsi - Eric Garcia.

Midfield: Rodri - Fermin Lopez - Pedri.

Attack: Karim Adeyemi - Lamine Yamal - Anthony Gordon.



