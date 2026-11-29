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Liverpool and Everton fought out an intense 1-1 draw on Sunday afternoon, with a Jeremie Frimpong own goal helping Everton earn a point in the Merseyside derby.

With Frimpong and Virgil van Dijk in the starting line-up, Liverpool flew out of the blocks. Florian Wirtz laid off a loose ball for Dominik Szoboszlai, who struck it fiercely. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford dived but had no chance: 0-1.

It was an early blow for Everton, but David Moyes' side kept getting stuck into challenges. Their energy paid off after 25 minutes.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's free-kick proved too difficult for Frimpong to deal with, and he inadvertently beat his own goalkeeper. The derby atmosphere built at Hill Dickinson Stadium, with the home crowd confident Everton could get a result.

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Liverpool still had the upper hand. Alexander Isak and Alexis Mac Allister both had chances just before half-time, but sent their efforts wide of Pickford's goal.

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After the break, Liverpool again made the better start. Van Dijk threatened straight away with a header that flew just over the bar. Andoni Iraoli's side could not press home their advantage, allowing Everton to grow into the game.

Everton had a few half-chances, particularly through Dewsbury-Hall. The biggest chance, though, again fell to Van Dijk. The Netherlands international met the ball first-time in the penalty area, but the Everton defence blocked his shot.

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Liverpool turned up the pressure once more in the closing stages as they searched for a winner, but created few clear chances. Neither side found a winning goal, and both had to settle for a point.

That point does little for Liverpool: they remain fourth, level on points with Manchester City. Everton sit eighth in the Premier League.