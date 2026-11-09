Janssen identifies major area for improvement in Ajax’s new signing

Theo Janssen has criticised Sofyan Amrabat on Rondo on Ziggo Sport . The former midfielder believes the Ajax player needs to assert himself more as a holding midfielder.

"This lad gives everything and works his socks off. He does everything he can to help the team. But he also does too much. So Amrabat sometimes ends up in situations he would be better off avoiding," Janssen says.

"Because on the ball, he isn't the very best," the amateur coach adds. "That's clear. You can see it in his play at Ajax, too. Sometimes there are moments when he needs to dribble forward, but he cuts back with the ball. Or he plays it sideways. He shows very little initiative. So stay out of those situations."

Janssen offers Amrabat some advice. "You can take the initiative now and then. I've been very positive, because I think he adds a lot to this Ajax side. In winning second balls and helping out defensively. In sprint duels when tracking back. But not on the ball as a number 6. Because he's a ball-winner."

"He's exactly that kind of player. You don't see his value and strengths reflected in the statistics. But he's exactly the kind of player we moan about for not being able to do this or that. And when he isn't there, you have to look for another player like him," says Khalid Boulahrouz. "It was the same with Henderson."

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Amrabat recently struggled with an injury. On Sunday, away at FC Twente (2-2), Míchel Sánchez brought on the former Morocco international after an hour.

In August, the 30-year-old midfielder joined Ajax on a free transfer, shortly after leaving Fenerbahçe. Amrabat signed a contract at the Johan Cruyff ArenA until mid-2028.