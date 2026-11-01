Jamie Redknapp names the ONLY two managers who can save Man Utd

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Michael Carrick is facing immense pressure at Manchester United following a disastrous run of nine matches without a victory. As speculation mounts over his future at Old Trafford, Jamie Redknapp has identified the only two managers capable of rescuing the struggling club.

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Carrick pushes closer to the brink

Carrick is fighting to save his job at United after a dismal 2-0 defeat away to Chelsea. The result extended their miserable winless streak to nine matches across all competitions.

Morgan Rogers opened the scoring for Xabi Alonso’s side shortly after half-time. The Red Devils' afternoon went from bad to worse when Lisandro Martinez received a red card for a second bookable offence. Cole Palmer converted the resulting penalty to seal the victory for Chelsea. The defeat leaves United stranded in 17th place, hovering above the relegation zone only on goal difference after nine Premier League matches.

Redknapp identifies his managerial favourites

Reports previously suggested Carrick would be given time to turn things around at Old Trafford. However, the lack of improvement on the pitch has intensified speculation regarding potential replacements. Former Liverpool midfielder Redknapp believes the club should narrow their search if they decide to make a managerial change. Speaking on Sky Sports, he insisted there are very few genuine candidates for the demanding role.

"Listen, Michael Carrick is still in the job so it’s unfair to be saying it," Redknapp explained. "But if that’s the case, if this doesn’t improve, it’s inevitable that he’s going to lose his job. It can only be him [Unai Emery] really and Eddie Howe."

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Emery emerges as the outstanding candidate

High-profile managers including Antonio Conte, Fabian Hurzeler, and Julian Nagelsmann have also been linked with the position. Redknapp, however, feels Nagelsmann's recent career trajectory makes him a less appealing option.

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Redknapp considers Aston Villa head coach Emery to be the absolute standout choice. He acknowledges, though, that the Spaniard already has complete control over a successful project at Villa Park and may hesitate to leave.

"Every manager has an ego," Redknapp continued. "Everyone will believe that they can turn Manchester United around, they will genuinely believe that. With his abilities, he would probably be the only one that I would trust to be able to do it."

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A crucial week awaits Manchester United

The pressure is firmly on Carrick to deliver an immediate response to the ongoing crisis. United will desperately look to stop the rot when they return to European action. They host Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Following their Champions League commitments, Carrick's men switch their focus back to the Premier League. Ironically, they face Emery's Aston Villa in exactly a week at Old Trafford.