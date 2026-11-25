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Bayern Munich have issued a statement on Jamal Musiala, confirming that neither side knew of his neurological condition when they agreed his contract in February 2025.

Musiala underwent an initial examination only on 22 April 2025, after consulting Bayern's doctors and showing the first symptoms. It ultimately led to a diagnosis of absence seizures.

The examination may be directly connected to an incident in mid-April. On 13 April 2025, Musiala caused a serious car accident while driving at 194 km/h in a 120 km/h zone.

Amid the recent escalation of tensions between senior Bayern figures Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on one side and Musiala's representatives, led by Christian Schmid of 11WINS, on the other, some suspected that Musiala's condition was already known when his astronomically expensive contract extension was agreed in February 2025. Bayern's statement has now dispelled that suspicion.

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The club also said Bayern and Musiala's representatives had held a "constructive conversation" in which both sides reiterated: "The player's health comes above everything else for both sides. Jamal Musiala has their full support on his road back."

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They also agreed to continue talks "in a spirit of partnership and in confidence". Musiala has reportedly now also allowed Bayern access to the medical records held by the neurologists treating him, whom he chose himself. The attacking player has thus taken a step towards the Munich club. According to a Stern report on Tuesday, Bayern felt they had received too little information about the case and suspected Musiala's side was withholding something about his condition.

That suspicion apparently stemmed from an absence seizure Musiala suffered in team training on Monday last week, his first in 12 weeks. The powerful supervisory body reportedly learned of it only later that week, though the sporting leadership, including Max Eberl, is said to have been informed.

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Rummenigge then caused a stir on Friday. He publicly expressed serious doubts that Musiala could return to his former level and seriously considered adjusting the player's lucrative contract.

Is there a verbal agreement between Bayern Munich and Musiala's representatives?

According to honorary president Uli Hoeneß, that option was part of a gentleman's agreement he reached with Musiala's agent Schmid at Tegernsee in the summer. The Süddeutsche Zeitung reported that Hoeneß and Schmid met and verbally agreed to adjust Musiala's contract if the player could not regain his previous level of performance.

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Musiala's side, however, did not come away with that understanding. They believed only that they had agreed to hold further talks if his condition did not improve soon.

Musiala made his condition involving absence seizures public in August after inexplicably collapsing during friendlies against RB Leipzig and Heidenheim. He recovered quickly, however, and left the pitch unaided.