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Newcastle United coach Matthias Jaissle has put Englishman Ivan Toney, his former Al-Ahli colleague, back at the centre of speculation ahead of the January transfer window. The German spoke about the striker he worked with during his spell at the Saudi club but gave no definitive answer on a possible return to the Premier League.

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Jaissle was speaking at his press conference ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Brighton, when a reporter asked about Newcastle's interest in signing the Al-Ahli striker in January.

The German made no secret of his admiration for Toney, but he stopped short of confirming any negotiations or official moves by his club. He kept his answer to praise for the England striker: "Ivan is a great footballer. I've worked with him before and he scored a lot of goals, but I won't comment on these rumours."

That answer keeps the speculation alive. Jaissle knows exactly what Toney offers from their time together at Al-Ahli, where the striker was one of the Saudi side's leading attacking figures under his management.

Toney: an attacking weapon catching the eye in England

The English interest follows Toney's impressive scoring form for Al-Ahli this season. He's become one of the team's key attacking weapons, catching the eye of several clubs looking to strengthen their front line before the second half of the campaign.

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Newcastle aren't alone. Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with the England striker amid growing talk of a Premier League return in the upcoming January transfer window.

Toney enjoyed a successful spell at Brentford before joining Al-Ahli in the summer of 2024. Since then he's become one of the club's standout foreign players and played his part in their continental success, winning the AFC Champions League Elite in back-to-back years in 2025 and 2026, as well as the Saudi Super Cup.

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Exceptional numbers and a long contract with Al-Ahli

The 30-year-old is in superb form in front of goal. According to Transfermarkt, he has scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 17 matches for Al-Ahli in all competitions this season.

Those numbers have pushed up Toney's value in the transfer market, not least because he creates chances as well as finishing them. English clubs looking for a striker with previous experience of the competition will find that an attractive combination.

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Al-Ahli still hold the key, though. Whatever the links with a return to England, the club's stance will shape the player's future: Toney is under contract until June 2028, so any move would require a clear position from the Al-Ahli board.

Jaissle's praise and the queue of interested clubs suggest Toney will be one of the big names of the January window. For now, though, the Newcastle coach has gone no further than admiring the player and refusing to comment on rumours. There's no confirmation of actual negotiations.