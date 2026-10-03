Italy vs Turkey UEFA Nations League preview: Everything you need to know

Italy vs Turkiye: Match details

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 4 5 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

Italy and Türkiye will kick-off on 5 October 2026 at 18:45 GMT (2:45 PM EST / 19:45 BST / 20:45 SAST).

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Azzurri target sweep over Crescent-Stars

Italy return to home soil at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium to host Türkiye for Matchday 4 of their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League League A campaign in Group A1. Fresh off an impressive draw away to France, head coach Roberto Mancini's side aim to claim three points in front of their home supporters to solidify their position near the top of the group standings. For Vincenzo Montella's Türkiye, taking the trip to Bologna following a difficult outing in Belgium presents a critical opportunity to seek revenge for September's reverse fixture.

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Gli Azzurri's recent form: Bastoni rescues point in Saint-Denis

Italy enter Monday night with strong momentum after battling to a 1–1 draw against France at the Stade de France on Matchday 3 (October 2). After falling behind to a Michael Olise strike, defender Alessandro Bastoni headed home the equaliser in the 68th minute to secure a valuable away point. Coupled with their 4–1 victory over Türkiye in Bursa on Matchday 2, Mancini's Azzurri remain firmly in the hunt for a top-two quarter-final spot in Group A1.

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The Crescent-Stars' setback: Defeat in Liège

Türkiye travel to Italy eager to reset after suffering a 3–0 away defeat against Belgium at the Maurice Dufrasne Stadium on Matchday 3 (October 2). Despite generating 20 shot attempts, Montella's side were undone by a Kevin De Bruyne double and a late Romelu Lukaku strike. Having conceded four goals to Italy in September, Türkiye's defensive unit featuring Merih Demiral and Abdülkerim Bardakcı will be under immense pressure to tighten up.

Bologna showdown: Midfield balance vs creative flair

Previous encounters between these two nations have produced high-scoring tactical battles, notably Italy's 4–1 win in Bursa where Davide Frattesi and Pio Esposito scored. Italy's central midfield engine led by Sandro Tonali, Nicolò Fagioli, and Davide Frattesi will look to dictate tempo and unlock Moise Kean up front. Meanwhile, Türkiye will count on the creative brilliance of Real Madrid talent Arda Güler and wing play through Barış Alper Yılmaz to catch Italy's backline on the break. With crucial Group A1 points at stake, Monday's clash promises high-intensity international action from the opening whistle.

Team news & squads

Roberto Mancini names his Italy squad for this fixture, with updates on injuries and suspensions to be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Vincenzo Montella takes charge of Turkiye for this away fixture in Bologna. The Turkish camp suffered injury setbacks during their opening group game against France, and further team news updates will be confirmed ahead of kick-off.

Form

Italy have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 win over Turkiye in the UEFA Nations League, following a 2-0 defeat to Belgium in Rome on matchday one of the same competition. Prior to the Nations League, the Azzurri won back-to-back friendlies against Greece and Luxembourg, both by a 1-0 scoreline. Italy scored six goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Turkiye have won one and lost three of their last five matches, with one additional result on record. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-4 defeat to Italy in the Nations League, and they also suffered a 1-0 loss to France in their opening group game. A 3-2 win over the USA at the World Cup provided their standout recent result. Turkiye scored six goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on September 28, 2026, in the UEFA Nations League A, with Italy winning 4-1 in Bursa. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Italy hold a clear advantage with three wins and a draw, while Turkiye claimed one victory — a 2-3 result in a March 2022 friendly played in Sivas. The most emphatic result in the sequence came at Euro 2020, when Italy won 3-0 in Rome.

Standings