Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FBL-EUR-NATIONS-ITA-TRAININGAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Italy team manager: we are going through a difficult period, and what the Juventus fans did is regrettable

Italy vs Belgium
Italy
Belgium
UEFA Nations League A
R. Mancini
Italy
Belgium

Scathing criticism of the Bianconeri fans

Italy team manager Gabriele Oriali has warned that the Azzurri face "a difficult phase" as Roberto Mancini returns to the national team dugout, with a UEFA Nations League clash against Belgium fast approaching.

The squad have gathered for their first camp under Mancini, and Friday's meeting with Belgium marks his opener. A trip to Turkey follows on 28 September, then comes France on 2 October.

Oriali is back at Mancini's side after their last spell together, one they crowned with the Euro 2020 title.

Football Italia reported Oriali's words to Rai 2: "It is certainly not the best moment for Italian football, we know we are heading towards a difficult phase."

He added: "The players need to realise that too. What matters is that everyone understands the moment, shares it, and takes on collective responsibility, respect, and a little discipline, all of which never does any harm."

"By finding this team spirit, this collective cohesion, we can achieve results," he continued.

Read also: Physical or tactical problem: why has Bernardo Silva disappeared?

Oriali condemns Juventus fans

The Italy boss also took aim at the Juventus ultras who turned their backs on the pitch during a minute's silence for Italy and Inter Milan legend Sandro Mazzola.

The former Inter player said: "I remember the first training sessions at the Pinetina, Mazzola was one of those who welcomed me with open arms."

He added: "He drove me home one day after training, people couldn't believe it when they saw him. I have only beautiful memories of him as a teammate and as a man, without forgetting that he was also a wonderful director who brought Ronaldo to Serie A."

"The ultras turning their backs was an ugly image. I hope these people are identified and removed from the stadium, it is a disgrace. There are heroes who go beyond the shirts they wear, and this was just an unfortunate act," he continued.

Read also: Despite his strong relationship with Messi: a surprising statement from Aguero about Ronaldo

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google