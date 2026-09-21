Italy team manager Gabriele Oriali has warned that the Azzurri face "a difficult phase" as Roberto Mancini returns to the national team dugout, with a UEFA Nations League clash against Belgium fast approaching.

The squad have gathered for their first camp under Mancini, and Friday's meeting with Belgium marks his opener. A trip to Turkey follows on 28 September, then comes France on 2 October.

Oriali is back at Mancini's side after their last spell together, one they crowned with the Euro 2020 title.

Football Italia reported Oriali's words to Rai 2: "It is certainly not the best moment for Italian football, we know we are heading towards a difficult phase."

He added: "The players need to realise that too. What matters is that everyone understands the moment, shares it, and takes on collective responsibility, respect, and a little discipline, all of which never does any harm."

"By finding this team spirit, this collective cohesion, we can achieve results," he continued.

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Oriali condemns Juventus fans

The Italy boss also took aim at the Juventus ultras who turned their backs on the pitch during a minute's silence for Italy and Inter Milan legend Sandro Mazzola.

The former Inter player said: "I remember the first training sessions at the Pinetina, Mazzola was one of those who welcomed me with open arms."

He added: "He drove me home one day after training, people couldn't believe it when they saw him. I have only beautiful memories of him as a teammate and as a man, without forgetting that he was also a wonderful director who brought Ronaldo to Serie A."

"The ultras turning their backs was an ugly image. I hope these people are identified and removed from the stadium, it is a disgrace. There are heroes who go beyond the shirts they wear, and this was just an unfortunate act," he continued.