Andrea Pirlo is the new Italy head coach, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Friday afternoon. The former midfielder, who played for clubs including Juventus and AC Milan, has signed a contract with the federation until mid-2030.

Pirlo was not the first choice for the national team. Technical director Paolo Maldini held talks in recent weeks with Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola, but to no avail.

Guardiola turned down the job on Friday morning, after which the Italian federation moved quickly for Pirlo.

He made his professional debut at Brescia, who later sold him to Inter for two million euros. In 2001, he made the sensitive move to AC Milan, where he played for ten years.

Towards the end of his career, he also joined Juventus on a free transfer, where he later worked as a manager after retiring.

Following his departure from Juventus, Pirlo also took charge of Turkish side Karagümrük and Sampdoria. He is currently still manager of United FC in the United Arab Emirates.

For Italy, Pirlo won 116 caps. He scored thirteen goals. In 2006, he won the World Cup with Italy.