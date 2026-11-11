Italy vs France UEFA Nations League A preview: All you need to know

Italy vs France UEFA Nations League A Preview

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5 12 Nov 2026 - 14:45 San Siro

Italy and France meet at the San Siro in Milan on Thursday, November 12, in a UEFA Nations League A Group 1 fixture with plenty on the line. Kickoff is at 15:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Les Bleus travel to Italy to face an improving side

France arrive as group leaders and in strong form, with Zinedine Zidane's side having gone unbeaten across their four Nations League matches so far. The two sides drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture in October, leaving the group wide open heading into this penultimate matchday.

Zidane has been building something tangible since taking charge after the World Cup. PSG attacker Desire Doue has emerged as one of his key creative outlets, with the France boss publicly drawing comparisons between the youngster's hunger to learn and his own playing days. Warren Zaire-Emery is also back in the fold after injury, though his preferred position remains a point of contention between Zidane and PSG manager Luis Enrique.

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Cisse set to star for Italy after fine Rossoneri form

Italy are second in the group and have won four of their last six matches under Roberto Mancini. AC Milan's Alphadjo Cisse is on fire in Serie A with eight goals this season and is pushing for a start here. Chelsea fullback Marco Palestra and Como playmaker Mattia Liberali are also exciting young options for the veteran boss as the Azzurri look to put major tournament disappointments behind them.

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Key stats & injury news

Italy have scored in each of their last nine meetings with France.

Italy are unbeaten in three UNL games, scoring eight times in that sequence.

France have kept clean sheets in both of their Nations League away games this campaign.

Italy were already without Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Giacomo Raspadori and Moise Kean before Roma defender Gianluca Mancini withdrew with an injury.

France are without William Saliba and Ousmane Dembele.

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Likely XIs

Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Kayode, Scalvini, Bastoni, Calafiori; Barella, Tonali, Doumbia; Vergara, P. Esposito, S. Esposito.

France (4-3-3): Maignan; Gusto, Jacquet, Upamecano, Truffert; Cherki, Tchouameni, Rabiot; Olise, Doue, Mbappe.

Team news & squads