"It was a foolish act": Javier Aguirre apologises to Barcelona star

A frank apology and a diplomatic smile marked Javier Aguirre's first day as Valencia manager. The Mexican drew a line under the controversy from his notorious World Cup clash with Barcelona star Anthony Gordon, and vowed to restore prestige to the home of the Bats.

Valencia officially announced Aguirre as the new first-team coach until 30 June 2027, with a clause to extend for a further season should he steer the club into the Europa League. It amounts to a rescue mission after a disappointing start under Carlos Corberán.

Valencia cannot be turned down

Aguirre revealed the real motive behind accepting the challenge during his official presentation, and did so with real enthusiasm: "Valencia's offer cannot be turned down. It is a storied club in La Liga and in the world of football in general, and it has wonderful fans. I came here before as an opponent, and that is terrifying."

His most important message went straight to the supporters: "I want the Mestalla stadium to be an impregnable fortress and an imposing ground for opponents, so that the team returns to its natural standing."









A foolish act: the story of "screw you"

The awkward questions were never far away. Someone asked Aguirre about the incident with England winger Anthony Gordon, now at Barcelona, during England's round-of-16 meeting with Mexico at the 2026 World Cup. England won a thriller 3-2.

A video clip had spread like wildfire, showing Aguirre approaching Gordon and jokingly telling him: "Screw you." The English player later came out to confirm he had not regarded it as an insult.

Valencia's new coach addressed the incident with complete frankness: "It was a foolish act, a reckless act, just an idea that crossed my mind in the midst of the atmosphere and excitement of the World Cup competitions."

Keen to close the file entirely, he added: "These things happen in football, and I won't dwell on it for long."

A special request for his children

Aguirre then tried to lighten the mood. He revealed he would welcome Gordon warmly when they meet again, and would even ask him for a special autograph.

"There is a very nice photo of the moment that happened between us," he said, laughing. "Maybe I'll ask him to sign it for me, you know, for my children. Yes, it really is a beautiful photo, and by the way, the man speaks fluent Spanish."

The two men are not expected to meet face to face on the pitch until the awaited top clash between Barcelona and Valencia on 31 January. The Mestalla will host an indirect reconciliation between coach and English winger.







