Sven Mijnans starred as PSV beat Willem II 7-0 on Saturday evening. The midfielder scored a stunning goal, provided an assist and was in good spirits when he spoke to ESPN afterwards. "When you win 7-0, score a goal and provide assists, you feel good," said Mijnans.

PSV's collective performance pleased Mijnans most, with seven different players scoring their seven goals. "I also thought the lads who came on played their part and really brought extra energy," he said. "What we've all been doing together over the past few weeks paid off in goals today, and that's great."

From a Sergiño Dest cross, Mijnans struck first time off the underside of the bar and in for one of the evening's best goals. "I saw a player going up, but at a certain point I saw he wasn't jumping any more," he recalled. "Then I thought: I can take it, and it went in nicely."

Because the ball did not fall quite right, Mijnans said the finish took considerable technique. "The ball came a bit through the middle, so I had to use the inside of my foot to put it into the far corner," the midfielder explained. "It sounds very easy, but it just went in perfectly."

PSV will take that confidence into Wednesday's Champions League match against Club Brugge. "We're one team, a family, and we've all delivered another fine performance together," said Mijnans, who hopes to build on the 1-0 win against FC Porto. "We want to do what we did there in the next match too, but it won't be easy, because Brugge have a really good team this year."

Looking ahead to his first Champions League start at home, Mijnans also took pride in his development at PSV. "I haven't started a home match in the Champions League yet, but I've heard from other lads that it brings something extra and is incredibly special," said the midfielder. "For a number of weeks now, maybe even two months, I've felt really good in myself and that I've found my place at PSV."

That feeling took time to come, Mijnans acknowledged. After his summer move, he needed to settle in, partly because of the move and family life with his young child. "It was a bit more difficult at the beginning, and perhaps I also needed to find my place a bit more," he said, adding that he had held some good conversations about it. "It sounds a bit silly, but perhaps I underestimated it a little at first. Everything is under control now and there is stability."