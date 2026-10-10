"It looks terrible for Rambo," said HSV coach Merlin Polzin in a sepulchral voice to the Sky microphone after being asked for an assessment of Remberg. The 26-year-old midfielder apparently suffered a cruciate ligament injury on Saturday afternoon.

Detailed examinations will determine the exact nature of the injury and how long the defensive ball-winner will be out.

In the worst-case scenario, Remberg's season could already be over after just five matchdays.

During the 34th minute of HSV's away game in Sinsheim, Remberg signalled to the bench after an innocuous challenge in midfield that he needed to come off. The former Kiel player got back to his feet once more, but a few minutes later he could not continue. Miro Muheim replaced Remberg (41).

What happened after Nicolai Remberg's substitution?

By the time the Hamburg captain went off, his side were leading 1-0 through a goal from Yussuf Poulsen. Hoffenheim then turned the match around through an own goal by HSV defensive leader Sebastian Bornauw (45+6) and a strike from new Germany international Bambase Conte (53). After the yellow-red card for Bernardo, however, HSV hit back with the extra man. Terem Moffi scored the equaliser (83), and Remberg's replacement Muheim sealed the visitors' 3-2 win in stoppage time (90+4).

After joining HSV from Holstein Kiel in 2025, Remberg quickly became an indispensable key player in his first season with the Rothosen. Until the injury in Sinsheim, he had played the full 90 minutes in 37 of a possible 40 Bundesliga matches. He missed two through suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards.