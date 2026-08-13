Niko Kovac and Maximilian Beier speak regularly, the Germany international revealed a while ago. He also said the Borussia Dortmund coach has "made him better".

Since Kovac took charge, Beier has played 63 times. He has not made more competitive appearances under any other coach in his career. Across that run, the 23-year-old has produced 16 goals and 14 assists, strong numbers.

According to Ruhr Nachrichten, Beier and Kovac have held another conversation in recent weeks. The outcome has already shown in Beier's two pre-season friendly appearances this summer against FC Tokyo (1-0) and Arsenal (3-2): Kovac plans to use him as a left or right wing-back, dropping into a back five out of possession.

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Niko Kovac plans to use Maximilian Beier as a wing-back at BVB

Beier already filled that role, exclusively on the left flank, in four of the last six Bundesliga matches of last season. He turned in solid displays there without any major highs or lows. In those four games, he registered two assists and one goal.

From Kovac, that is a decision as notable as it is questionable. Beier is unlikely to be especially thrilled, much can be said. "I've always been up front for as long as I can remember and that's simply where I feel most comfortable," Beier said during BVB's tour of Asia. He did begin with the dutiful line: "I also really like playing at left-back or right-back, not that often yet, but I could play there too."

Should Kovac get his way, Beier can apparently forget the conditional, he will probably have to make peace with the wing-back role. The 54-year-old values his work rate and flexibility. "He is one of the key players in our team. One who can fill several positions. Maxi is a player who puts his own ego in the background. He wants to help the team and has also shown that he can perform really well both up front and out wide. I know that Maxi will give everything, no matter where he plays."

What are Maximilian Beier's strengths?

For the coach, and for Beier's "fate", one point is likely to be decisive: his huge intensity in both directions. Yet that strength turns into a weakness for the former Hoffenheim man if it means he is no longer used where his profile says he should be, in a central attacking role.

"For me there was only one number there: the ten," Beier said many months ago. He was talking about a note Kovac handed to the players after taking charge. They were meant to write down their favourite position. In a front two or as a second striker in central areas and the half-spaces behind attacking leader Serhou Guirassy, that is where Beier sees himself.

By moving him out to the flank, Kovac is asking Beier to start his runs from far too deep a base position. That strips away his usual strengths because he is then too far from the opposition goal. His dynamic runs in behind, his movement into spaces in the box and his goal threat cannot come through properly that way.

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Why Maximilian Beier is not a wing-back

One of Beier's other major strengths is less obvious: his sharp understanding of the game. He makes plenty of smart runs and his pressing in particular is excellent. He has a strong feel for space, good positioning and consistently works for the team.

As a wing-back, though, Beier hardly matches the role's requirements. He has already shown tactical and defensive shortcomings when tracking back, which is hardly surprising for a player developed as an attacker. The specialist traits needed there, solid defensive cover, positioning in the line and high-quality crossing from deep areas, are not part of his game.

His own displays as a wing-back have already shown that he is neither a player who can provide width nor a one-on-one dribbler. Beier always looks to cut inside and find a route into the middle. That is where he wants to be and where he is supposed to be because, in a sense, it is his natural habitat. He knows his chances of producing successful actions are greater in central areas.

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Niko Kovac's handling of Maximilian Beier is reminiscent of Thomas Müller

Like Thomas Müller once was at Bayern Munich, Beier is a Raumdeuter. He reads situations quickly and spots when a pass into the space between the lines is on or when the game can be quickened. With those movements and runs, he makes himself available for the ball or occupies opponents to open space for his team-mates. Kovac limits all of that variety when he uses Beier as an inverted wing-back.

Under Kovac in Munich, Müller played 60 times. In 19 of those matches, he deployed the Bayern stalwart as a right winger in a 4-3-3. The second-striker or free No 10 role, which Müller had interpreted so brilliantly before and after that spell, had been scrapped by Kovac. Out wide, Müller's strengths ultimately came to nothing because he lacked pace and dribbling ability. He therefore found himself on the bench more and more often at the German record champions under Kovac, leading to the legendary "stopgap" remark and the obvious falling-out between coach and player.

Minus the interpersonal element, Beier's situation is not entirely dissimilar. Kovac is sacrificing his individual instincts for his own commitment to the system and, in doing so, feeding his need for defensive security. He is rewarding Beier's service to the team with specialist duties in an unfamiliar role. The fact Beier is accepting that without complaint reflects well on his character. Tactically, though, Kovac's ploy still looks like a dead end.