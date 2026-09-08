France Football magazine, working alongside UEFA, started rolling out the official list of nominees for the 2026 Ballon d'Or on Tuesday. Widely regarded as the most important and prestigious prize in world football, the award follows an exceptional season of fierce competition between the game's biggest stars, both collectively and individually.

Months of tracking and evaluating players with their clubs and national teams have led to this final list. The award rewards what players delivered over the past season, from titles won to individual numbers and technical impact on the pitch.

Last season served up plenty of drama, whether in the major European leagues, the UEFA Champions League or the 2026 World Cup. All of it made this year's Ballon d'Or race one of the most exciting in recent memory, with a host of stars producing stunning performances.

One by one, the award's accounts began revealing the nominees. We will keep you updated with the names as soon as they are published.

First up came the award for best club in the women's category, which unveiled Barcelona, champions of La Liga and the Champions League, as the opening nominee. They compete alongside Champions League runners-up Bayern Munich, England's Manchester City and France's Lyon.

Next came the award for best team for men, starting with Arsenal, Premier League champions and Champions League runners-up. They go up against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, Norway's Bodo/Glimt, Brazil's Flamengo and France's Paris Saint-Germain.

For best coach in the world for women's teams, the following names are in contention: Jonatan Giraldez "Lyon", Andree Jeglertz "Manchester City", Nils Nielsen "Japan national team", Pere Romeu "Barcelona", Elena Sadiku "Celtic/BK Hacken".

Spanish coaches dominated the shortlist for best coach in the world for men's teams. The five: Mikel Arteta "Arsenal", Luis de la Fuente "Spain national team", Unai Emery "Aston Villa", Luis Enrique "Paris Saint-Germain", plus Belgian Vincent Kompany "Bayern Munich".

Big names missed out, among them Germany's Hansi Flick, Spain's Pep Guardiola and Argentina's Diego Simeone and Lionel Scaloni.



Contenders for the award for best goalkeeper in the world for 2026 included Germany's Ann-Katrin Berger, Spain's Cata Coll, England's Hannah Hampton, Brazil's Lorena and Japan's Ayaka Yamashita.

The shortlist for the award for best goalkeeper in the world (Lev Yashin Award) featured Spain's Joan Garcia, Morocco's Yassine Bounou, Belgium's Thibaut Courtois, Argentina's Emiliano Martinez, Switzerland's Gregor Kobel, Senegal's Edouard Mendy, Spain's David Raya and his compatriot Unai Simon, Cape Verde's goalkeeper Vozinha and Russia's Safonov.

Two Arab stars, Morocco's Ayoub Bouaddi and Algeria's Ibrahim Maza, join eight prominent names for the Kopa Trophy for best young player in the world.

Alongside Bouaddi and Maza, the list also included Bosnia's Kerim Alajbegovic, Spain's Pau Cubarsi, Ivory Coast's Yan Diomande, Germany's Lennart Karl, France's Elie Junior Kroupi, Spain's Lamine Yamal, Switzerland's Johan Manzambi and France's Warren Zaire-Emery.



Then came a glaring surprise. The list of 30 stars nominated for the Ballon d'Or for best player in the world arrived without Spain's Aitana Bonmati, winner of the award for the last three years.

Here are the 30 players in full: Selma Bacha, Barbra Banda, Klara Buhl, Esmee Brugts, Mariona Caldentey, Scarlett Camberos, Kristen Casparij, Temwa Chawinga, Cata Coll, Melchie Dumornay, Caroline Graham Hansen, Alex Greenwood, Patri Guijarro, Pernille Harder, Yui Hasegawa, Rose Lavelle, Mapi Leon, Lorena, Melvine Malard, Manaka Matsukubo, Vivianne Miedema, Ewa Pajor, Claudia Pina, Alexia Putellas, Wendie Renard, Alessia Russo, Khadija Shaw, Momoko Tanikawa, Caroline Weir and Tessa Wullaert.

Handed out every year to the best player in the world, the Ballon d'Or rests on a vote by a committee of sports journalists from across the globe. The winner is chosen on several criteria, most notably individual and collective performance, sportsmanship and consistency throughout the season.

Organisers expect to stage the ceremony on 26 October 2026 in London, an English first for the award. They will announce the Ballon d'Or winner along with the rest of the individual prizes, such as the "Yashin" award for best goalkeeper and the "Kopa" award for best young player, plus the awards for best coach, best club and several others.

Every year the Ballon d'Or draws huge global attention as the benchmark for crowning the best player in the world. Public and media interest runs high, especially as the biggest football stars battle it out for the sport's most prestigious individual honour.

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