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Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia has grown used to playing through slight pain in his right knee, caused by an oedema he has been dealing with since 16 September, during the match against Racing Santander.

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Garcia missed the next game against Sevilla and sat out Spain's first international break of the season. The injury isn't considered serious, but it can't fully heal overnight.

According to Sport newspaper, Joan Garcia can manage the problem, and it hasn't affected his performances for Barca in the slightest.

The oedema still hasn't cleared, though, so Barcelona's physiotherapists are monitoring Joan Garcia closely as he gradually completes his recovery.

Against Villarreal, Livakovic headed out to warm up just before half-time.

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Joan Garcia was feeling some pain, but he received treatment during the interval and came back out for the second half.

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He went the distance against Sabah in the Champions League and made some fine saves, though a lapse in concentration from the team cost him a goal.

His form shows the knee is no obstacle. His reflexes are still sharp, he moves swiftly off his line outside the box and he jumps without any trouble to claim high balls.

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There's no cause for concern, although Livakovic is ready to step in if needed.

The Croatian sits ahead of Szczesny in the pecking order and would be first in line if Barcelona had to change goalkeepers, as they did at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

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Even so, the mood at Barcelona is calm. Joan Garcia is ready to keep competing, and he proved as much against Sabah.

The goalkeeper has made 17 official appearances for Barcelona this season, conceding 20 goals and keeping five clean sheets. Across 1,486 minutes, he has made 39 saves.

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In the Champions League, the full match against Sabah, a 4-1 win for Barcelona, took him to five appearances, with seven goals conceded and 16 saves.