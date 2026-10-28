Hansi Flick's Barcelona have reaped the rewards of their absolute faith in his attacking philosophy, winning two consecutive La Liga titles along with the Super Cup and the Copa del Rey. Now, though, a hefty bill for that unconditional enthusiasm has begun to land.

Since the German's arrival, elite opponents have found the same route to goal against the Catalans time and again. The pattern is learned off by heart, exploiting with excessive skill the permanent and exaggerated advance of Barcelona's defensive line.

Atletico Madrid are the clearest example of a team that learned the lesson and applied it to perfection. In 10 days they face Barcelona in a top-of-the-table La Liga clash.

Follow Barcelona's journey under Flick, the latest chapter being the Clasico against Real Madrid, and the picture is obvious: the team concedes fatal goals in the final minutes, even while leading. The recipe never changes. A long or crossed pass breaks the advanced line into the space behind the full-back, then a forward sprints in behind to finish the move.

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Flick has not known how to balance this high-risk equation, and it has borne fruit against Atletico Madrid in particular since 2024, according to "Mundo Deportivo".

The Montjuic night: the beginning

Matchday 18 of the 2024-2025 season at Montjuic was decisive for top spot. The score stood at 1-1 until the 96th minute, a result that kept Barcelona top. But Flick's insistence on pressing for the win threw the door wide open.

Diego Simeone punished the Catalan boldness. Nahuel Molina broke away alone and unmarked down the right and sent a low cross to the far post, which Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi could not intercept. Alexander Sorloth needed a single touch to beat Inaki Pena, and Atletico finished 2024 top of the table.

Pedri's warning that went unheard

The scene repeated itself on 25 February 2025 in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. Barcelona led 4-2 in the 75th minute, then 4-3 in the 93rd. With their defence positioned literally in the middle of the pitch, a long pass to the left wing freed Samuel Lino, who slipped it to the merciless Sorloth. He drilled home the 4-4 equaliser past Wojciech Szczesny.

Afterwards, Pedri issued an explicit warning: "This happened to us in the league, and it is happening again now. We have to be careful, we must learn how to keep possession and not push our defensive line up like this in the final minutes".

His words went to waste. In the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final the following season, on 13 February 2026, Atletico crushed Barcelona 4-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano. The third and fourth goals came in the same scenario: crosses from the flanks and runs in behind, signed by Ademola Lookman and Julian Alvarez.

Europe told the same story in the Champions League quarter-final that season. In the 44th minute, with the score 0-0, Alvarez slid the ball to Giuliano Simeone, who was through on goal. Cubarsi was sent off for the foul, and Simeone buried the resulting free-kick.

After the break, with the defence camped near goalkeeper Joan Garcia, Sorloth converted a Matteo Ruggeri cross from the left. In the return leg, despite Barcelona leading 2-0 early, Atletico pulled one back to make it 2-1 with a classic counter-attack in the 30th minute that looked as if it belonged in the 90th: Marcos Llorente crossing for Lookman.

The phenomenon is not limited to Atletico

Atletico benefit most, but they are not the only ones. In the Champions League group stage, Barcelona drew 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain at Montjuic in the 90th minute before losing 2-1 to a goal of the same pattern: a defence at the middle of the pitch, Vitinha feeding Achraf Hakimi on the right, a precise cross to Goncalo Ramos.

Nothing hurt more than the second leg of the 2024-2025 Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan. Barcelona scored the goal to reach the final in the 88th minute. Then, in the 93rd, while pressing for more, Marcus Thuram laid the ball off to Denzel Dumfries, who beat Gerard Martin and crossed for Acerbi to make it 3-3 and send Inter through.

Flick has long blamed a lack of concentration or loss of vitality, as he did after the last Clasico, clinging to an unconditional attacking style. Other coaches from the Barcelona school, such as Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique, toned that same style down by activating safety zones and protocols that account for individual errors.

With Flick, the idea remains one-sided. He takes no context into account beyond sticking to the plan: attack with an always-advanced defensive line. Its success therefore depends entirely on the absolute tactical and technical excellence of every player and the avoidance of any error. In modern football, that is impossible.



