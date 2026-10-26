Istanbul derby, Osimhen is illegal: Galatasaray beat Fenerbahce 2-1 and pull clear

The Istanbul derby kicked off at 19:30 this evening, with several former Serie A players involved. Galatasaray beat city rivals Fenerbahce at Istanbul's RAMS Park in the ninth round of the Süper Lig, with the hosts winning 2-1 thanks to a brace from an outstanding Osimhen. Kahveci's late goal proved no more than a consolation.





His second was the former Napoli player's eighth goal of the season, putting the Nigerian top of the Supe Lig scoring charts. Galatasaray move up to 22 points from their first nine matches, ahead of surprise package Amedspor, while Fenerbahce remain on 16.



