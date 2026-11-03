Steven Gerrard unleashed his fury at VAR after the clash between Liverpool and Arsenal. A refereeing incident sparked his displeasure, prompting him to brand what happened inside the VAR room "an absolute embarrassment" and to take aim at referee Stuart Attwell.

Controversy flared in the 21st minute of Liverpool's defeat. Jurrien Timber pulled Alexander Isak's shirt inside the penalty area, a clear foul the referee waved away, just five minutes after Kai Havertz scored the winner.

It went so far that Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola suggested he would encourage his players to go down in such situations. The Swedish striker Isak had preferred to play on and did not protest to the referee, despite being fouled.

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Gerrard attacks the video technology over the penalty

Speaking on "The Overlap Daily", Gerrard made no secret of his anger at Attwell, the man on VAR, for failing to intervene on the Timber and Isak incident.

The former Liverpool captain said: "The speed of the cross, the way the incident happened and the reaction that accompanied it, all of these are things that might make us understand how the referee could miss it or think it was not a big foul, but for someone to sit inside the video technology room, surrounded by all these screens, and then fail to see the incident, that is an absolute embarrassment."

He added: "He held his shirt for a long time, and the referee had three or four opportunities to review the incident and slow it down, in addition to the large number of cameras present in the stadiums these days. What Stuart Attwell did was extremely poor."

Arsenal ended a 14-year wait with the 1-0 win at their hosts Liverpool on Sunday evening, in the ninth round of the Premier League. Havertz struck in the 16th minute.

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