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Real Madrid v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

Is there squad rotation before the Clásico? Mourinho announces Real Madrid's squad for the Leipzig clash

J. Mourinho
Real Madrid
RB Leipzig
Barcelona
LaLiga
Champions League
Portugal
Spain
Germany

The final rehearsal for Real Madrid

José Mourinho, the Real Madrid manager, has announced his squad for José Mourinho, the Real Madrid manager, has named his squad for tomorrow's clash with Leipzig, played on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabéu in the third round of the Champions League first stage.

Real Madrid sit eighth with 6 points, trailing leaders Paris Saint-Germain only on goal difference. Leipzig arrive 21st on 3 points.

Victory here would send Los Blancos into Sunday's Clásico against Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou on a high. The Leipzig game is their last before that trip.

Injuries rule out Raúl Asencio and Rodrygo Goes. Ferland Mendy also misses out, left off Real Madrid's Champions League registration list.

Real Madrid's full squad for tomorrow's match is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Courtois - Lunin - Mestre.

Defenders: Militão - Huijsen - Arnold - Konaté - Cucurella - Carreras - Rüdiger - Dumfries.

Midfielders: Bellingham - Camavinga - Valverde - Tchouaméni - Arda Güler - Bernardo Silva - Thiago.

Forwards: Vinícius Júnior - Endrick - Mbappé - Espí - Brahim Díaz - Yan Diomandé.

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