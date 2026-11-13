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Libya secured a precious 2-0 win over Tunisia today, Friday, in the third round of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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The result dropped Tunisia to fourth in the group on two points. Libya climbed temporarily to the top with four.

Tunisia's players appealed for a handball and a penalty in the 27th minute, but the referee waved play on.

Tunisia threatened again in the 34th minute. Seifeddine Jaziri met a cross and struck it powerfully, only for goalkeeper Ayman Al-Tihar to parry it out for a corner.

Veteran left-back Ali Maaloul hauled down a Libyan player during a Tunisian counter-attack, bringing him to the ground, and the referee pointed to the spot. Ali Youssef converted the penalty to open the scoring in the 44th minute.

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Tunisia almost levelled in the 58th minute. Ben Hamouda fired in a powerful shot, Ben Slimane turned it into the net, but the flag went up for offside.

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Libya doubled their lead in the 60th minute on the break. Saif Jadour slipped a superb pass to Hamdou Elhouni, who smashed it past Ayman Dahman to make it 2-0.

Elhouni then angered the travelling Tunisian fans by whipping off his shirt in celebration.

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History separates the two sides at the Africa Cup of Nations. Tunisia won the title once in 2004 as hosts and have reached the finals on 22 occasions. Libya's finest hour came in 1982, when they reached the final and lost to Ghana on penalties.

This Libyan win carries added weight. Beyond its value in the group, it marks a historic first: Libya had never beaten Tunisia on Tunisian soil.

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Both teams meet again on 17 November, in Libya, in the fourth round. That clash could go a long way towards deciding who edges closest to the group's qualification ticket.