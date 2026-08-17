Is Marcus Rashford following in Mohamed Salah's footsteps?

Marcus Rashford's future is up in the air. The Manchester United striker spent last season on loan at Barcelona, and this summer's window has only deepened the uncertainty over where he plays next.

United want to sell Rashford permanently. The problem is his wages, estimated at around £325,000 per week, which have proved a major stumbling block in talks with any club looking to sign him.

Reliable Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu reports that one of Turkey's "big three" clubs contacted Rashford's agent this week to sound out the terms of a deal. He has not yet named the interested party.

Neither United nor manager Michael Carrick have offered any firm guarantees over the England striker's place in the squad.

Mohamed Salah has already made the switch to the Turkish league, joining Trabzonspor on a free transfer this summer. That move opens the door for Rashford to follow the same path if a switch elsewhere fails to materialise.

For now, the expectation is that Rashford stays at United beyond the deadline. His future, though, remains wide open, with no clear sign of his next move.