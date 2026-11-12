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Michael Olise is with France, and Bayern Munich may not like what his international team-mates are telling him.

According to L'Equipe, Kylian Mbappe and Ibrahima Konate are actively trying to persuade the Bayern Munich star to join Real Madrid.

Mbappe reportedly pitched Real Madrid to Olise during the World Cup last summer. Sport Bild reported it at the time. According to the report, he sought out the Bayern Munich attacker to make a move to Madrid as appealing as possible.

The Real Madrid superstar reportedly told Olise that Los Blancos absolutely needed him and showed him how well they could play together in a Real Madrid shirt. The 27-year-old also talked up life in the Spanish capital to his international team-mate, praising the city and living conditions. Mbappe even reportedly told Real president Florentino Perez he had received "positive signals" from Olise.

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Real Madrid move? Bayern Munich say Olise is not for sale

During the World Cup, where Mbappe and Olise combined superbly for the Equipe Tricolore, rumours emerged that Olise was the player Perez most wanted to sign. Earlier, during the presidential election campaign, Perez had announced that he intended to make a stunning offer of 150 million euros for a "superstar on the level of Cristiano Ronaldo": "On Tuesday, I will make a major offer to a big Champions League club for a player who would represent the biggest transfer in Madrid's history. At least 150 million euros," Perez had said.

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According to consistent media reports, the unnamed player was Olise. Bayern Munich, however, made their position clear through sporting director Max Eberl, president Herbert Hainer and influential supervisory board members Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge: Olise was not for sale, even for an offer of more than 200 million euros.

Mundo Deportivo and, later, The Athletic reported that Real had internally labelled a possible signing of the exceptional talent "virtually impossible". Yet the rumours grew so intense that Real issued a statement on the matter, saying "that there has been no direct or indirect contact with the footballer in question, his representatives or anyone in his circle".

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Has Olise told team-mates he wants to join Real Madrid? The latest

Even then, the rumours persisted. A report by the usually well-informed French sports newspaper L'Equipe later claimed that Olise had told his team-mates during the still-ongoing World Cup that he wanted to move to Real Madrid.

Sky soon disputed that claim, saying the left-footed player had no plans to leave the German record champions. His agent had also told Bayern's decision-makers as much. The agent reportedly told them: "Don't worry, we're staying."

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Behind the scenes, Bayern Munich are instead working on a new contract for Olise. The 24-year-old's current deal runs until 2029, but the club want to extend it until 2032. They hope to tempt him with a substantial pay rise and a release clause.

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Will Michael Olise become Bayern Munich's top earner ahead of Harry Kane?

Olise currently earns a reported 14 million euros gross per year. Sky recently reported that Bayern want to make him their top earner in a new deal. Harry Kane currently holds that distinction and, according to The Athletic, became Europe's highest-paid professional footballer when he signed an extension last week. That claim is open to question, though Kane could now be earning close to 30 million euros a year.

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"We have made our wish clear," Eberl recently said of Olise's long-term future: "We would like to continue working with Michael for a long time, beyond 2029, and would prefer to extend his contract." But there had been "no talks at all" yet, Eberl added in mid-October. "We will talk about it when the time is right," CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said at the beginning of November.

Meanwhile, honorary president and club figurehead Uli Hoeneß sees no reason to rush. "We're not thinking about it now. During the season, we'll speak to him about whether he wants to extend his contract. If he doesn't want to yet, we'll just wait and see what happens in 2029. I'm not at all concerned," he told Welt am Sonntag a few weeks ago.

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Michael Olise: Bayern Munich statistics

Season Appearances Goals Assists 2026/27 15 12 7 2025/26 52 22 31 2024/25 55 20 23