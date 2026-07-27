Ibrahima Toncara is still turning heads at Barcelona's pre-season camp, and he has not yet turned 16. The Spain international midfielder of Gambian origin is the only player born in 2010 in Hansi Flick's group, a strong hint that he could stay with the first team rather than drop down to the reserves as planned.

Catalan newspaper "Sport" reported that, according to sources close to the club, Flick did not hesitate to bring Toncara into a large group of youngsters who began pre-season with the seniors. There, the teenager stunned everyone with his impressive physique, technical quality and physical strength. More than one first-team player who had barely trained with him was left astonished by his level.

3 minutes were enough

Toncara seized his chance in Barcelona's first friendly of the summer. He netted the Blaugrana's third goal in the 4-1 win over CE Europa last Friday, collecting a pass from Alex Gonzalez before firing home in stunning fashion despite tight marking.

The goal arrived just 3 minutes after he came on at the Tito Vilanova stadium. Flick had made wholesale changes after the break, and the strike confirmed the impact the youngster had shown in earlier sessions, the very reason the German handed him an early opportunity.

Staying is on the cards

Toncara knows a long road lies ahead, and that he is set to begin this season with the reserves. Yet his eye-catching displays at the camp have left every option open, including a place in the first team. Injuries to Ronald Araujo, Alejandro Balde and Fermin have opened the door, as has the imminent loan of Marc-Andre ter Stegen to Ajax Amsterdam.

Barcelona are now gearing up for a pre-season tour in England. Flick plans to keep the core of the first team that has been with him since day one, with the rest of the internationals (all the Spanish players, Kounde and Gordon) still on holiday after the 2026 World Cup.

Sources confirmed Flick will keep a close eye on Toncara throughout the tour. He still has plenty to learn, as you would expect at his age, but his enormous potential marks him out as the next great La Masia talent, one certain to keep making headlines.

Toncara is the youngest player in the current squad, yet his powerful frame and technical polish have lifted him above players far older. It all points one way: Barcelona may just have unearthed another rising star from their famous talent factory.