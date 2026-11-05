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Harry Kane is said to have signed the most lucrative contract in Bayern Munich’s history and to now be Europe’s highest-paid player. But what will his salary actually be going forward? How estimates of professional footballers’ absurd salaries are calculated.

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Harry Kane has reportedly become Europe's highest-paid player by base salary after extending his Bayern Munich contract until 2029. The club's record signing, who joined from Tottenham Hotspur for €95 million in 2023, is also said to have signed the biggest deal in Bayern Munich's history.

David Ornstein of The Athletic, a reporter known for his excellent contacts rather than sensationalism, reports the deal. The similarly respected kicker also reports that Kane will receive an "exorbitantly high annual salary" from the German record champions.

At a press conference following Kane's signing, Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said the club had had to "stretch" financially to secure the extension, though they had not had to "stretch to the ceiling". "This is, of course, a big contract for a big player. It is appropriate," Dreesen said. Kane had "shown over the past three years that he was worth every cent, and that is how we see it going forward too."

Who has been regarded as Europe's highest-paid player until now?

How high is Kane's annual salary? How much are Bayern Munich said to be paying the 33-year-old Ballon d'Or winner? Is it around "€30 million", as kicker speculates, or even a little more? Bayern Munich, like almost all football clubs, do not publish players' salaries. An estimate is possible, though.

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Until now, former Dortmund player Erling Haaland has been regarded as Europe's highest-paid player. According to Capology, the Manchester City striker has reportedly earned a weekly base salary of £525,000, or €621,000, since his nine-year (!) contract extension in 2025, which runs until 2034. That would put his annual base salary at £27.3 million, or €32.2 million.

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How much is Erling Haaland said to earn at Manchester City?

Capology is an online database that says it lists footballers' salaries worldwide using media reports, inside information and official announcements. It offers the most comprehensive global comparison of footballers' salaries, but its figures may not reflect what players actually earn. Capology says its own customer samples of salary estimates generally fall within 15 per cent of the actual figure.

Reports in the English media point to similar figures. The Sun, often well informed but also prone to sensationalism, put Haaland's weekly base salary, excluding bonuses, at £525,000. The respected and usually well-informed newspapers The Guardian and The Times put his weekly gross base salary more cautiously at around £500,000. On that more conservative estimate, Haaland's annual base salary would be £26 million, or €31.17 million.

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Another indication comes from the Sunday Times Tax List, which lists celebrities' tax payments each year. Haaland was among England's biggest taxpayers last year, with a total tax bill of £17 million (€20.38 million). Alongside income tax, the list accounts for taxes on dividends and capital gains, as well as corporation tax.

The Sunday Times Tax List also relies on estimates. English journalist Robert Watts has curated it for years, and it is regarded as similarly reputable to the Forbes list of the world's richest people. Practically all news media in England regularly pick it up. Watts also puts Haaland's annual base salary at £26 million (€31.17 million).

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Harry Kane was not even Bayern Munich's top earner until now

Does that mean Kane now earns a guaranteed €31 million or more at Bayern Munich?

Such a figure seems hard to imagine. It still looks small next to the reported base salary of the world's highest-paid player: Cristiano Ronaldo is said to earn €208 million at Al-Nassr. Saudi petrodollars operate on another scale.

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On Kane's new deal, Sky transfer expert Florian Plettenberg is more cautious, writing that he will earn "at least €25 million" in future.

That would be little more than Kane earns now: reports have consistently put his base salary at €25 million.

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A potential rise, perhaps a substantial one, looks more plausible given that Kane was not even Bayern Munich's highest earner overall. Reports put Jamal Musiala ahead of him once bonuses are included, following Musiala's contract extension in February 2025. Musiala has since earned an annual base salary of €22.5 million, according to those reports, less than Kane has earned until now. With bonuses, however, Musiala reportedly earned €35.2 million most recently.

According to Capology, only Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), Haaland and Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) are said to have earned more than Musiala in Europe. Musiala has until now ranked seventh worldwide. Kane, meanwhile, is said to have earned €31.2 million, which would make him the world's 12th most expensive player.

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If anyone deserves to be Bayern Munich's top earner, it is Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane.

If Harry Kane earns that much, how much will Michael Olise be able to demand from Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich also appear to remain caught in an immense wage spiral. The German record champions have wanted to reduce their wage costs for years. Sporting director Max Eberl has previously faced criticism from the supervisory board over this, and his contract extension was long in doubt, partly because of his alleged (or perceived) weakness in negotiations.

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Kane's status as a world player of the year gives Bayern Munich a case for raising his salary. At the press conference, Dreesen also spoke of an "incredible increase in attention" for Bayern Munich surrounding Kane's Ballon d'Or win. That helps in negotiations with sponsors and potential partners.

Yet Kane is 33, and Bayern have already agreed to his wish for an extension of more than one year. Players over 30 normally receive only one-year extensions. Older players, like very young ones, also generally receive contracts more closely linked to performance, with higher bonus payments that are not unrealistic.

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Should Kane really earn more than €31 million, how much could Michael Olise demand in the upcoming contract extension talks? Olise is considered to be at a similarly high level to Kane in sporting terms and is closely watched by all the top clubs. Yet Capology puts his current base salary at a comparatively modest €13.5 million. Another record contract could soon follow.

Europe's top 10 highest-paid players according to Capology

Rank Name Club Annual base salary 1. Erling Haaland Manchester City €32.27m 2. Kylian Mbappé Real Madrid €31.25m 2. Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid €31.25m 4. Rodri Barcelona €27.08m 5. Harry Kane Bayern Munich €25.00m (before extension) 6. Lamine Yamal Barcelona €22.92m 7. Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich €22.83m 8. Virgil van Dijk Liverpool €21.51m 8. Enzo Fernández Manchester City €21.51m 10. Jude Bellingham Real Madrid €20.83m

Source: Capology