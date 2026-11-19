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Everyone expected Courtois to return and quietly reclaim his place, but what has happened in Belgium has upset all the calculations. A 24-year-old goalkeeper has shone spectacularly, leaving fans and the media asking: is Courtois's era with the national team over?

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Senne Lammens's strong displays for Belgium have left people inside the national set-up questioning Thibaut Courtois's place in the starting line-up. The Manchester United goalkeeper stepped in while the Real Madrid goalkeeper sat out the recent matches to rest.

Lammens, 24, impressed in the recent Nations League matches. Courtois, 34, had agreed with head coach Mark van Bommel to miss them and rest, though he hopes to reclaim his place before Euro 2028.

Lammens started five of the six group-stage matches and saved his best for the last two, the 2-1 win over Turkey and the 4-1 victory against Italy.

He denied Turkey a late equaliser, then saved a penalty against Italy. Those interventions helped Belgium secure second place in their group and a spot in the quarter-finals.

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Spain's Mundo Deportivo cited Walfoot, which wrote: "Under great pressure in goal for Manchester United, Senne Lammens has made some mistakes. However, the young goalkeeper has regained his confidence with the Belgian national team, especially after saving a penalty against Italy."

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The paper added that "Lammens is establishing himself as a key pillar of the national team", before asking: "Is Courtois's position in danger?"

It also quoted former Belgium international Marc Degryse, who urged Van Bommel to keep faith in the young goalkeeper when Courtois returns and tell the Real Madrid man: "Thibaut, you will stay on the bench."

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Former goalkeeper and pundit Frank Boeckx sees it differently. He believes Van Bommel will bring Courtois back into the starting line-up and say something along the lines of: "Senne Lammens, well done, but Thibaut is competing for the title, and you are fighting to avoid relegation."

Manchester United, coached since this week by Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, sit 18th in the Premier League with one win, five draws and four defeats. In England, Lammens isn't getting anything like the praise he enjoys at home.

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Irishman Roy Keane, a former United player, said: "He was very good last year, but now he is costing Manchester United points."

Gary Neville, another former player turned pundit, also thinks the club need to strengthen in goal, though not necessarily to replace the Belgian.

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Neville said: "I think Pochettino will want to sign another goalkeeper to increase competition. I'm not saying he will replace Lammens. It's still early days", adding that he believes the goalkeeper has shown enough quality to stay.

For all the debate over the No.1 spot, there's no personal rivalry between the two Belgian goalkeepers.

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Courtois himself said recently: "Of course, I will have to compete for my place, as I agreed with the coach. Senne has performed brilliantly, and competition is important. We have outstanding goalkeepers in Belgium."

Lammens, for his part, makes no secret of his ambitions. He's confident his remarkable run with the national team isn't over yet, and after the win over Italy he said: "I hope to remain the first-choice goalkeeper for as long as possible."