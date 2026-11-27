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Barcelona's interest in signing Ilyas Hidaoui has sparked a wide reaction in Morocco, with hopes growing that one of the brightest emerging talents at the Mohammed VI Academy could move to the Catalan club. Such a move would reflect the fruits of Morocco's investment in developing footballing talent.

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According to Spanish newspaper Sport, reports in African media that Barcelona intend to make an offer for the young right-back have caught the eye of Moroccan and African outlets, which have focused on the Catalan club's push to recruit talent from the continent.

Hidaoui, 18, is regarded as one of the most promising defenders in Moroccan football. Scouts and youth development specialists in the country have been talking about him for some time, and some have produced detailed analyses of his technical ability.

It's easy to see why Barcelona are keen. He reads the game well and contributes to building attacks, exactly the traits the Catalan club look for in their players.

Moroccan coach Fouad Sahabi singled out Hidaoui's tactical intelligence, according to Africa Foot, along with his ability to anticipate opponents' movements and the ease with which he handles his defensive duties without taking unnecessary risks.

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He also stressed the quality of the youngster's reading of the game, his ability to play out under pressure and the way he links the lines with vertical passes.

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Then there's his strength in the air. Sahabi pointed to both his leap and his timing in the challenge, which make him a threat at attacking set pieces.

Put together, it's the profile of a defender built for Barcelona's philosophy. He can take responsibility in possession and offer solutions to his team-mates without neglecting his defensive work.

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Mohamed Oustad, a former Raja Casablanca player and a coach specialising in youth development, was equally impressed. He believes Hidaoui has the attributes to step up to a high level of European football.

Oustad focused on a tactical maturity beyond the player's years, as well as the calm he shows under pressure and his leadership on the pitch.

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He also noted how easily Hidaoui reads opponents' intentions, predicting how attacks will develop and anticipating players' movements.

The results back it up. Hidaoui won the U17 Africa Cup of Nations with Morocco in 2025 and was named best player at the international U19 tournament organised by the Mohammed VI Academy last April.

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That's no small feat for a defender, especially at a tournament featuring academies from several major European clubs. It shows the scale of his potential.

Barcelona's interest gives his career a fresh boost. Many in Morocco already see him as ready to take an important step in his footballing journey.

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Barca's sporting management want to keep exploring the African market, which is becoming increasingly attractive to European clubs. Hidaoui ticks many of the technical boxes Barcelona look for when signing young talent.