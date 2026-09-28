Discipline is the watchword inside the Saudi national team's camp. Media sources have revealed fresh instructions from the team's management to organise the players' lives off the pitch, including strict limits on mobile phone use, all designed to ensure the stars get enough rest during the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

Fahd Al-Mufarrij, the Saudi national team's manager, has banned the players from using social media or making phone calls after midnight, according to the "Al-Montasaf" programme. The measures aim to organise the players' time and keep them focused throughout the camp.

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Social media and phone calls are off limits after twelve o'clock at night. The rule targets the distractions that could disrupt the players' rest and their preparation for matches, with the Gulf tournament producing a fierce competitive atmosphere.

Al-Mufarrij wants to control the daily routine of his players during the camp, prioritising recovery and sleep. The approach should help his internationals stay sharp physically and mentally ahead of the fixtures to come.

Saudi Arabia arrive at this point on solid footing. They have already booked their place in the semi-finals of "Gulf 27" after back-to-back wins over Kuwait and Oman in the past two rounds.