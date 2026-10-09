Iraola: Liverpool will miss these players against Manchester City

Andoni Iraola has ruled Alex Isak and Cody Gakpo out of Liverpool's clash with Manchester City next Sunday in the sixth round of the Premier League, with both nursing injuries.

Pressed on the cloud of uncertainty hanging over Manchester City and the charges against them, the Liverpool manager said: "I think the uncertainty is not good for any party involved, but the process is ongoing and we have to be patient."

Iraola addressed his side's unbeaten start at his press conference: "That's a difficult question. Things look good, although we drew at the start of the season in two matches in which we were not at the required level. But the current run of matches between the international breaks will be different, as we will face teams from among the top four, in addition to a Carabao Cup match against Chelsea, and Champions League matches."

Turning to the injuries, Iraola stated: "Yes, Isak and Gakpo will not play, they are not ready, unfortunately for us, because of injuries during the international break, and you always hope the doctor does not call you but we were not lucky and they will not take part. As for the timeframe, Gakpo is suffering from an ankle injury and it is a matter of dealing with the pain and I think he received a strong challenge, and he is working at the moment but he will not be ready for Sunday. As for Isak, he is suffering from a thigh injury and he will be ready when he feels he is ready, and their injuries do not appear to be long-term, but they are not ready for Sunday."

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Asked about leaning on Louis Comas, the Liverpool manager said: "Comas has our trust, as you know, and it is no big surprise, as the player has shown he is ready to take part, and we have other players who can cover the positions and so we will make the appropriate decisions."









On the City clash itself, Iraola stated: "It is an exciting match at our ground at Anfield against the league leaders who have won all their matches, and they will seek to win and so will we, and we have to be ready and help our supporters and I hope we are at that level."

He went on: "I think it is still far too early to judge anything, whatever the result of Sunday's match. We have played only five matches, but it is true that we like to face teams such as Manchester City and show our level against them. It is an extremely important moment for everyone involved, and an exciting match."

Quizzed on Jackie, Iraola answered: "Clearly he has put in a good performance, and he is first and foremost a good player, and you have seen videos of him but if you do not see him every day you will not be able to appreciate what he has, and I am happy for him on a personal level with his first appearance with the France national team which is always difficult, and he played well and should be happy but he has a long road ahead of him, and he is fully fit and ready to take part and he will be fine and we have to train tomorrow."

The atmosphere inside the stadium drew another response. "I always think that when you play and live these kinds of matches the atmosphere is big and special, and I think we want to give the fans reasons to be with us, and when they see the team they want on the pitch we can create a better atmosphere."

Was it a must-not-lose match? Iraola replied: "Is it a must-not-lose match? No, at the moment in the Premier League every match is considered big and will be difficult, as the level of competition has risen very significantly, and every time you face a team close to you, you always want to win, and in the end we are still in an early stage of the season."

His striking options are thin. "Even before the absence of Hugo Ekitike, whom I look forward to getting back and making available to take part, we were facing some limited options. We may get Chiesa back, but he has not played a single minute so far. Comas is the only out-and-out striker available to us at the moment, but we have some other options, among them wingers who have previously played in the front line."

Iraola signed off on Barcola: "I do not think he is going through a bad spell. There is a belief that wingers do not perform well if they do not score goals, but we have to assess the whole match. This matters to me, and I want him to be aware of that. He has joined up with France, and I want him to be present and to score the chances that come his way. He has played as a left winger, and he has also played as an out-and-out striker, and so he can play all three positions in the front line."