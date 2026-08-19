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Premier League
team-logoIpswich Town
Portman Road
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James Freemantle

Ipswich Town vs Sunderland: Comprehensive Premier League preview

TV Guide & Streaming
Ipswich Town
Sunderland

Comprehensive match preview of Ipswich Town vs Sunderland as the 2026-27 Premier League season gets underway. We talk tactics, team news, transfers and more.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 1
Portman Road

Ipswich Town vs Sunderland will kick off on 22 Aug 2026 at 10:00 EST and 15:00 GMT.

Ipswich are back in the big time

The Tractor Boys have spent more than £100m on 10 new arrivals in an attempt to make the team more durable than they were after relegation two years ago, when they focused on signing Championship-proven players. They've got the fourth-highest net spend figure in the Premier League at the time of writing.

Issa Diop and Sasa Lukic joined from Fulham, while Florentino Luís was snapped up from Burnley to bolster their central midfield options. Manager Gary O'Neil will lean heavily on the returning creative midfielder Julio Enciso. The 22-year-old Paraguayan is back for a second stint with the Tractor Boys after a spell with Brighton. Ipswich's most eye-grabbing signing, however, is Brazilian striker Emerson, who arrives for £24m from Toulouse.

Ipswich Town FC v Brentford FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Tractor Boys will look to force turnovers

Last season, Ipswich were masters of exploiting high turnovers. They generated shots from 22.2% of them, more than double the Championship’s average rate of 10.4%.

Black Cats are now established in the Premier League

Arguably one of the stories of last season, Sunderland finished seventh in their first season back in the EPL, their highest finish since the 1999-2000 season under Peter Reid. We'll have to see how manager Régis Le Bris handles the extra rigours of European football thrown into the schedule, but it's a nice problem to have as they embark on their first continental adventure in 53 years. Experienced Belgian defender Thomas Meunier is their only major acquisition so far after arriving on a free transfer from Lille. They've also kept hold of skipper and midfield lynchpin Granit Xhaka despite interest in the Swiss veteran from Chelsea. DR Congo star Noah Sadiki will operate alongside Xhaka in a double pivot.

Sunderland 2025-26 Granit XhakaGetty Images

Northeast bragging rights

Le Bris’ side completed the double over arch-rivals Newcastle United, extending their league run to 11 games unbeaten.

Sunderland are happy without the ball

The Black Cats averaged the fifth-lowest possession in the Premier League last season, with 44.9%, and only the three relegated sides and Everton recorded less possession. They'll need to augment their squad before the window closes, with potentially 50+ matches on their schedule this season.

Chemsdine TalbiSunderland

Likely XIs

Ipswich (4231): Scherpen; O'Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis; Lukic, Nunez; Fatawu, Enciso, Maeda; Emersonn.

Sunderland (433): Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Hume; Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fée; Talbi, Brobbey, Angulo.

Brian BrobbeySunderland

Team news & squads

Ipswich Town vs Sunderland Probable lineups

Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS
Formation
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN

Manager

  • G. O'Neil

Gary O'Neil is without Azor Matusiwa and Jack Taylor through injury as Ipswich prepare for the Premier League opener. No suspensions are currently recorded, and no confirmed probable lineup has been released ahead of the fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Regis Le Bris faces injury concerns of his own, with Omar Alderete and Nordi Mukiele both sidelined for Sunderland. There are no suspensions to report, and Le Bris has not yet confirmed his projected XI. Further team news is expected as the match approaches.

Form

IPS

IPS - Form

OXF
L2-0
WYC
W1-2
LEH
W1-0
RAY
W3-0
FCU
W2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SUN

SUN - Form

LIV
L4-2
LEE
L1-0
WRE
W1-0
RCL
W0-2
REN
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Ipswich head into this fixture with three wins from their last five outings in pre-season friendlies, against a backdrop of two defeats. Their most recent result was a commanding 3-0 win over Rayo Vallecano on August 8, while they also edged past Le Havre 1-0 earlier in the month. The two losses came against Oxford United, who beat them 2-0, and Osasuna, who won 2-1. Across those five matches, Ipswich scored eight goals and conceded five.

Sunderland have also posted three wins from their last five pre-season games. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 victory over Lens on August 8, and they beat Wrexham 1-0 earlier in pre-season. Defeats came against Leeds United and Liverpool, the latter a 4-2 loss. Sunderland scored ten goals across the five matches and conceded six, suggesting an attacking intent that has been consistent throughout their warm-up programme.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Ipswich TownDrawSunderland
2
1
2
Championship
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
2
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
FT
Championship
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
2
FT
League One
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
1
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
FT
League One
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
2
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
FT
League One
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
FT
5Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Championship on January 13, 2024, when Ipswich Town won 2-1 at Portman Road. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Ipswich hold the upper hand with three wins to Sunderland's one, with one match ending in a draw. The sides have met across Championship and League One competition in recent years, with Ipswich winning both Championship encounters.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
00000000
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
00000000
5
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000000
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
00000000
7
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
00000000
8
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
9
EvertonEvertonEVE
00000000
10
FulhamFulhamFUL
00000000
11
Hull CityHull CityHUL
00000000
12
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
00000000
13
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
00000000
14
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
15
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
00000000
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
17
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
00000000
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
00000000
19
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
00000000
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
00000000
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Ipswich Town are currently placed 12th, while Sunderland sit in 19th position.

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