Lionel Messi has retired from international football with Argentina, closing the chapter on his pursuit of titles in his country's shirt. Yet plenty of goals remain, whether at Inter Miami or in his life away from the pitch.

The announcement came yesterday, Monday, in a post on his Instagram account, ending a long spell of uncertainty over his future. It followed Argentina's 1-0 defeat to Spain after extra time in the World Cup final.

He leaves as one of football's greatest legends. Across 207 international matches he scored 125 goals and won six titles, the most notable being the 2022 World Cup.

At 39, having achieved almost everything a footballer can dream of, the Flea shows no sign of stopping. A set of targets still drives him on.

A ninth Ballon d'Or: can Messi pull off the surprise?

On the pitch, Messi is still delivering. That much was obvious against Montreal on Sunday, when he scored four goals in Inter Miami's 7-1 win.

He also tops the MLS scoring charts with 18 goals.

His contract with Inter Miami runs until 2028, though the American club will not stand in his way should he decide to retire before it expires.

According to "Marca", the relationship between the two parties may continue even after Messi hangs up his boots. Club officials are preparing to grant him a stake in the ownership alongside a role within the organisation's structure.

Before he thinks about retirement, Messi, an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, remains a candidate capable of competing for a ninth. His World Cup was outstanding, eight goals in eight matches.

He is not the favourite for the award. But with no name clearly imposing itself on the race, he stays a serious contender for the Ballon d'Or, due to be announced next October.

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50 titles: a new goal in Messi's career

Fifty titles is another milestone in Messi's sights, with his tally currently at 48.

Another MLS crown would help, after Inter Miami's triumph in the tournament in 2026, and so would leading the team to the CONCACAF Champions League title in 2028, a trophy David Beckham's club has never lifted before.

Messi plans for life after retirement

Alongside those sporting goals, Messi has already begun preparing for life after football.

Back in 2026 he bought Unió Esportiva Cornellà, who play in the Spanish third division "Tercera Federación" in the Catalonia region, and he wants to build it into a major sporting project.

The move hints at a return to Catalonia after retirement. He still keeps his home there and his strong ties to the region since his departure from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, a decision he never wanted.

Widely regarded as the best footballer in history, Messi will not be short of offers once he stops playing, especially in roles as a sporting ambassador for a range of organisations.

His many sponsors will keep him front and centre in their campaigns and events, and he will dedicate more time to his family, always an essential pillar of support throughout his career.

All of that can wait a little, though. Messi may have retired from international football, but he has not yet said his final word in the game.