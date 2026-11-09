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According to Munich daily tz , Uli Hoeneß's doubts about Jamal Musiala have baffled Bayern Munich, where his neurological problems have long been under control.

Senior figures at FCB have reportedly criticised the honorary president's approach at Säbener Straße. They are said to understand Hoeneß's underlying reasons, but see his tone and timing as an unnecessary distraction.

On the BR programme "Sonntags-Stammtisch", Hoeneß described Musiala's situation as a "dilemma" and questioned whether the attacking player would "ever again have the level of performance he once had". According to tz , however, the 23-year-old has had no further episodes of that kind for eight weeks.

Treatment has worked since the friendly in Heidenheim on 18 August, when he last collapsed. His doctors adjusted the dosage of his medication and still expect the Germany international to regain his previous level of performance fully. The therapeutic drugs temporarily make his movements less sharp immediately after they are administered.

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Jamal Musiala suffers injury on Germany duty

On 24 September, the dribbler tore a muscle fibre while warming up before Germany's match in the Netherlands.

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With Musiala's return to the pitch taking longer than expected and the 23-year-old only able to take part in sections of team training last Thursday, Lothar Matthäus speculated on Sunday's edition of Sky90: "Something else happened there. You're not out of action for seven weeks with a torn muscle fibre. Perhaps there was a second torn muscle fibre; perhaps the injury was worse."

Matthäus's suspicion wasn't entirely wrong. Musiala felt discomfort during a spike in exertion, prompting an immediate reduction in his workload.

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Despite this, Musiala remains central to Bayern's attacking play under head coach Vincent Kompany. The Belgian has continued to back him internally. Before his enforced absence, Musiala showed his importance on the pitch with goals in the Champions League against Bodö and in the league match against 1. FC Union Berlin.

Meanwhile, Matthäus interpreted the words of the 74-year-old Hoeneß as a calculated provocation: "He probably wanted to spur him on a little so that he pushes hard over the coming weeks and months and comes back as he was. And for me, if I were in Jamal Musiala's position, that would be motivation enough to show Uli: I'm back. And then Uli will be the happiest of all, because Jamal will be an asset again."