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Egyptian club Al Ahly officially announced at midday on Wednesday the name of the new head coach who will lead the team, succeeding Moroccan coach Hussein Ammouta, who left his post after a 2-0 defeat to Pyramids in the ninth round of the Egyptian league last Monday.

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Al Ahly officially named their new head coach at midday on Wednesday. He replaces Moroccan Hussein Ammouta, who left his post after a 2-0 defeat to Pyramids in the ninth round of the Egyptian league last Monday.

Sami Komsan is the man. In a statement on their official platforms, Al Ahly confirmed his appointment as head coach, with the Egyptian taking charge of the team from today. He's back in the spotlight at a difficult moment, after a sudden shake-up of the technical staff.

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Komsan thanked Al Ahly warmly, insisting he could only answer his club's call, whatever position he would hold. That signals his readiness to work with the team in the coming period, whether as head coach or as part of the backroom staff.

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The role won't be permanent. According to the statement, Komsan will continue working with the technical staff once Al Ahly sign a foreign head coach. In other words, the board have turned to him to steer the team through the transitional period while the search for a new coach goes on.

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The decision came a day after Al Ahly publicly thanked Ammouta and his backroom staff following the Pyramids defeat. That loss ended the Moroccan's spell around five months after he took charge last June, succeeding Dane Jess Thorup.

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Komsan has done this before. According to Transfermarkt data, this is his second spell as Al Ahly's interim head coach. The board first handed him the reins after the dismissal of South African Pitso Mosimane in June 2022, and he took charge of five matches in the league and the Egypt Cup, winning three, drawing one and losing one.

The Pyramids defeat was Al Ahly's first under Ammouta. His side fell 2-0 behind, and the coach drew criticism over the performance and his management of the game, amid questions about whether a team playing at that level could compete.

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Still, Ammouta's results were far from poor, despite the manner of his exit. He led Al Ahly in 14 matches across all competitions, winning 11, drawing two and losing just one. His team scored 30 goals and conceded nine.

The defeat left Al Ahly third in the Egyptian Premier League table on 20 points, seven behind leaders Pyramids and two behind rivals Zamalek.

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