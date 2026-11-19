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Inter are looking for a defender with the future in mind.

After Dutchman Stefan de Vrij joined Panathinaikos in Greece and Italian Francesco Acerbi left the club without finding a new team, Inter signed Englishman John Stones on a free transfer from Manchester City last summer. His deal runs until June 2028 and is worth €4 million net per year.

The former Everton player, born in 1994, has recovered from a muscle injury, but doubts remain about his ability to stay fit. That has prompted Inter to keep a close eye on the centre-back market.

La Gazzetta dello Sport confirms that Inter have Oliver Provstgaard in their sights.

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The Denmark international, born in 2003, is under contract with Lazio until June 2031 and earns around €1 million net per year.

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Lazio signed him from Vejle Boldklub for €4.5 million in the winter 2025 transfer window. He has since made 40 appearances, scoring one goal in the 3-0 win at the Juventus Stadium on 18 October last year and collecting seven yellow cards. Standing 194 centimetres tall, he has also made eight senior appearances for Denmark.

Inter can call on their good relations with president Claudio Lotito's club. Last summer, goalkeeper Ivan Provedel joined Inter for €3 million, while midfielder Davide Frattesi moved to Lazio on a €5 million loan with an option to buy for a further €10 million, plus 50% of any future sale.

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Il Quotidiano Nazionale names another defensive target for Inter: Finn Jeltsch.

The German centre-back, born in 2006, is under contract with Stuttgart until June 2030. Stuttgart signed him from Nuremberg for €9.5 million in the winter 2025 transfer window, and he has since made 63 appearances, provided two assists and received eight bookings.

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Germany's new head coach, Jurgen Klopp, has just handed him his senior international debut in Monday evening's 5-0 Nations League win over the Netherlands at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. Jeltsch came off the bench with a quarter of an hour remaining.

The same Quotidiano Nazionale reports that Inter are targeting two players whose contracts expire in June 2027 ahead of next season: Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker (born in 1992 and formerly of Roma) and Napoli's Cameroonian midfielder Frank Anguissa (born in 1995).