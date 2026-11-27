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Inter are enjoying Marcus Thuram's form, but are starting to consider the French forward's future. He has been Inter's most productive attacker this calendar year: in 2026, he has already contributed to 23 Serie A goals, scoring 15 and setting up eight. That tops his previous best of 22, set in 2024. Only Donyell Malen has done better, with the Roma forward involved in 31 goals through 26 goals and five assists.

Born in 1997, Tikus arrived on a free transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach after Inter beat Milan to his signature in the summer of 2023. Since then, he has made 156 appearances for Inter, scoring 57 goals and providing 37 assists. He has won two Serie A titles, a Coppa Italia and a Supercoppa Italiana.

This season, Thuram has also ensured captain Lautaro Martinez has not been missed. Martinez has just returned to Cristian Chivu's squad after a month out with a muscle injury.

Against Genoa on Saturday evening, the Thu-La partnership could be reunited at San Siro, with the Frenchman ahead of Pio Esposito in the race to start.

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Thuram's bond with Inter remains strong, but one issue looms: talks over a new contract to replace his current deal, which expires in June 2028.

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Last May, before the Coppa Italia final that Inter went on to win against Lazio, Tikus said: "I don't have a contract as long as Lautaro's (until 2029, editor's note), but for now I'm very happy here."

Both sides want to stay together, but must agree on the money. On a salary of €6 million net per year, Tikus is Inter's fourth-highest-paid player, behind Lautaro (€9 million), Barella and Calhanoglu (€6.5 million each).

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It remains to be seen whether the player's representatives would accept a lower base salary with several bonuses tied to individual performances and team results, as Oaktree have instructed Inter's directors to propose.

Inter's directors are also in similar talks with other players. After tying Carlos Augusto down, their first priority is Calhanoglu, whose contract expires at the end of this season. Then it will be the turn of those under contract until June 2028, such as Dimarco (the option for a one-year extension has already been exercised), Bastoni and Thuram.

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If suitable offers arrive, Inter could sell either Bastoni or Thuram next summer. The club are monitoring younger players in their positions, including Lazio's Danish defender Provstgaard and Stuttgart's German defender Jeltsch, as well as Portuguese forward Varela of Monza and Senegalese forward Mendy of Cagliari.