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FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 47-ALG-NIGAFP
Karim Malim
Translated by

Inter talent on Algeria's radar: an obstacle delays a decision

Algeria vs Togo
Algeria
Togo
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Togo vs Algeria
Y. Massolin
B. Hemdani
Inter vs Fiorentina
Inter
Fiorentina
Serie A
Roma vs Cagliari
Roma
Cagliari
Algeria
Togo
France
Italy

His height is 1.97 metres

Brahim Hemdani hasn't wasted any time reshaping the Algeria national team. The coach wants fresh legs in midfield after a first training camp that fell short of his expectations.

According to French website "Foot Mercato", one name stands out among the targets: Yanis Massolin, the Inter Milan player on loan at Cagliari.

At 24 and standing 1.97 metres tall, the midfielder offers physical strength, agility and a classy touch on the ball.

Landing him won't be straightforward, though. The Algerian Federation have tracked Massolin since his days in Belgium, but the player has yet to complete the administrative paperwork required to represent Algeria.

That leaves his chances of featuring against Togo on 14 and 17 November looking slim. Barring any surprises, he'll miss the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



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